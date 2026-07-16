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New York Yankees Quietly Sign 23-Year-Old Outfielder To Organization

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WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks with manager Aaron Boone prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game against the Washington Nationals at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will return to Yankee Stadium when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They are coming off a series where they swept the Washington Nationals, and went into the All-Star break in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

New York Yankees Quietly Sign 23-Year-Old Outfielder

GettyNew York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks on the phone prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Earlier this week, the 2026 MLB Draft took place.

Following the draft, news came out that the Yankees had signed Jorsixt Jimenez (h/t Baseball America).

Via The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (on July 14): “START SPREADING THE NEWS! Tennessee Tech’s Jorsixt Jimenez inks free-agent deal with the New York Yankees!”

Here’s what people have said:

@VirginiaYankee1: “NYY UDFA Jorsixt Jimenez, RF from Tenn Tech, destroyed small-school competition as a SR, .401/.483/.817 with 20 HRs and a 23:38 BB:K over 238 PAs, .735 OPS two years ago in the Coastal Plain League”

@NYY_Prospects: “OF Jorsixt Jimenez, Tennessee Tech 6’0”, 205 23 years old. From Puerto Plata, D.R. 2026 stats (Senior): .401/.483/.817, 20 HR, 69 RBI, 40 XBH, 190 wRC+ (52 G) Had the fifth highest wRC+ in the NCAA. First-Team All-OVC Played two years at D-II Queens College (NY)”

GettyBrian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees, and Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speak before game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Thomas Corhern of Tennessee Tech Athletics media relations also shared a quote from head coach Matt Bragga.

Bragga: “JJ has earned this opportunity. He has had the dream of playing professional baseball for a long time, and because of his relentless work ethic and determination, that dream has become a reality! He is truly one of the greatest players in the history of this amazing program. I can’t wait to watch his future unfold!” 

Yankees Right Now

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees advances to third base after hitting a two-run triple against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on July 12, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Yankees come into their series with the Dodgers as the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 23-20 in 43 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Quietly Sign 23-Year-Old Outfielder To Organization

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