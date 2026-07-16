New York Yankees Quietly Sign 23-Year-Old Outfielder To Organization

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will return to Yankee Stadium when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They are coming off a series where they swept the Washington Nationals, and went into the All-Star break in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

New York Yankees Quietly Sign 23-Year-Old Outfielder

Earlier this week, the 2026 MLB Draft took place.

Following the draft, news came out that the Yankees had signed Jorsixt Jimenez (h/t Baseball America).

Via The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (on July 14): “START SPREADING THE NEWS! Tennessee Tech’s Jorsixt Jimenez inks free-agent deal with the New York Yankees!”

Here’s what people have said:

@VirginiaYankee1: “NYY UDFA Jorsixt Jimenez, RF from Tenn Tech, destroyed small-school competition as a SR, .401/.483/.817 with 20 HRs and a 23:38 BB:K over 238 PAs, .735 OPS two years ago in the Coastal Plain League”

@NYY_Prospects: “OF Jorsixt Jimenez, Tennessee Tech 6’0”, 205 23 years old. From Puerto Plata, D.R. 2026 stats (Senior): .401/.483/.817, 20 HR, 69 RBI, 40 XBH, 190 wRC+ (52 G) Had the fifth highest wRC+ in the NCAA. First-Team All-OVC Played two years at D-II Queens College (NY)”

Thomas Corhern of Tennessee Tech Athletics media relations also shared a quote from head coach Matt Bragga.

Bragga: “JJ has earned this opportunity. He has had the dream of playing professional baseball for a long time, and because of his relentless work ethic and determination, that dream has become a reality! He is truly one of the greatest players in the history of this amazing program. I can’t wait to watch his future unfold!”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into their series with the Dodgers as the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 23-20 in 43 games at home).