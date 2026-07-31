New York Yankees Quietly Signed 21-Year-Old Before Cubs Series

On Friday afternoon, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a series where they split four games with the Chicago White Sox.

New York Yankees Quietly Signed 21-Year-Old

Earlier this week, the Yankees signed a 21-year-old who went undrafted.

MLB.com wrote (on July 29): “New York Yankees signed free agent SS Blake Schaaf to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on July 31): “SS Blake Schaaf assigned to FCL Yankees.”

Social Media Reacts To Schaaf Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@SideRetiredPod: “Start Spreading the News!! Big time congrats to #FriendOfThePod Blake Schaaf on signing with the @Yankees Blake hit .360 this summer in the @OfficialCCBL after posting a .945 OPS for @WakeBaseball in 2026!”

@NYY_Prospects: “INF Blake Schaaf, Wake Forest 5’11”, 190 21 years old. From Oakland, CA 2026 stats (Junior): .324/.431/.514, 5 HR, 33 RBI, 21 XBH, 9 SB (56 G) Spent his first two seasons at Georgetown before transferring. Hit .360 in 31 games in the Cape Cod League this summer.”

Conor O’Neill (July 26): “Per source: Blake Schaaf will sign with the Yankees today. Transferred to Wake Forest from Georgetown and hit .324 for the Deacons this past season. Was a breakout star in the Cape League and now, instead of returning to WF, starts his pro career.”

John Brophy (July 29): “My understanding is that INF Blake Schaaf (Wake Forest/Georgetown alum) is signing with the Yankees today. His signing would be the 10th UDFA the Yankees have signed this draft year.”

@VirginiaYankee1: “Big if it works out. Shaaf slashed an impressive .360/.451/.465 with 16:18 BB:K over 133 PAs on the Cape this summer after OPSing .945 in his lone ACC season, split time between SS and 2B at Bourne”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 61-48 record in 109 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 35-25 in 60 games on the road).