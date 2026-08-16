Hi, Subscriber

Former MLB All-Star Makes Heartfelt Statement After New York Yankees Trade

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: George Lombard Jr. #96, Trent Grisham #12, Heliot Ramos #34, and Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrate after the 4-1 win against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are playing the third (and final) game of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They will look to bounce back after losing each of the first two games.

Heliot Ramos has struggled since getting traded to the Yankees.

He finished Saturday’s 4-1 loss with no hits and one strikeout.

Katie Sharp of Stathead wrote (on August 15): “Heliot Ramos is 2-32 (.063) in 10 games as a Yankees. That’s the lowest BA (min. 30 AB) by a position player in his first 10 games with the Yankees since Skeeter Shelton (.025 BA) in 1915.”

Ramos Makes Heartfelt Statement After Yankee Trade

GettyHeliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees doubles during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City.

During their series with the Blue Jays, Ramos made a heartfelt statement about the trade that sent him (via the San Francisco Giants) to New York.

He did an interview with Tricia Whitaker for Apple TV.

Whitaker: “Reaction when you were traded to the Yankees? What’d you think initially?”

Ramos: “When I first found out my heart started beating a little fast… Then after that, it’s just like I’m going to the Yankees… There’s nothing better than to wear pinstripes… I feel really proud of it. I’m ready for it.”

Ramos came into the day batting .244 with 78 hits, nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 36 runs and three stolen bases in 84 games this season.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 3: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league infielder Kaeden Kent and left-handed pitcher Henry Lalane.”

Ramos had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career playing for the Giants.

In 2024, he was named to the MLB All-Star Game.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post wrote (during Sunday’s game): “Heliot Ramos snaps an 0-for-24 with a first-inning double off Dylan Cease”

Looking At The Yankees On Sunday

GettyHeliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees loses control of his bat against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning of an MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Former MLB All-Star Makes Heartfelt Statement After New York Yankees Trade

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x