Former MLB All-Star Makes Heartfelt Statement After New York Yankees Trade

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are playing the third (and final) game of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They will look to bounce back after losing each of the first two games.

Heliot Ramos has struggled since getting traded to the Yankees.

He finished Saturday’s 4-1 loss with no hits and one strikeout.

Katie Sharp of Stathead wrote (on August 15): “Heliot Ramos is 2-32 (.063) in 10 games as a Yankees. That’s the lowest BA (min. 30 AB) by a position player in his first 10 games with the Yankees since Skeeter Shelton (.025 BA) in 1915.”

Ramos Makes Heartfelt Statement After Yankee Trade

During their series with the Blue Jays, Ramos made a heartfelt statement about the trade that sent him (via the San Francisco Giants) to New York.

He did an interview with Tricia Whitaker for Apple TV.

Whitaker: “Reaction when you were traded to the Yankees? What’d you think initially?”

Ramos: “When I first found out my heart started beating a little fast… Then after that, it’s just like I’m going to the Yankees… There’s nothing better than to wear pinstripes… I feel really proud of it. I’m ready for it.”

Ramos came into the day batting .244 with 78 hits, nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 36 runs and three stolen bases in 84 games this season.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 3: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league infielder Kaeden Kent and left-handed pitcher Henry Lalane.”

Ramos had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career playing for the Giants.

In 2024, he was named to the MLB All-Star Game.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post wrote (during Sunday’s game): “Heliot Ramos snaps an 0-for-24 with a first-inning double off Dylan Cease”

Heliot Ramos snaps an 0-for-24 with a first-inning double off Dylan Cease — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) August 16, 2026

Looking At The Yankees On Sunday