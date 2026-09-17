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Recent New York Yankees Trade Looking Worse By The Day

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the 2024 ALDS at Yankee Stadium on October 01, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins finished their series at Target Field.

The Yankees were unable to complete the sweep, as they lost by a score of 5-4 (in 13 innings).

One of the biggest moments in the game came when Heliot Ramos grounded into a double-play with the bases loaded (and no one out) in the 12th inning.

Yankees Trade Looking Worse By The Day

GettyHeliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ramos (who was an All-Star in 2024) was traded to the Yankees via the San Francisco Giants earlier this year.

While he has played better as of late, the trade has not worked out so far.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 3: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league infielder Kaeden Kent and left-handed pitcher Henry Lalane

Social Media On Ramos

GettyHeliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying on Wednesday:

@_cheeksii: “I’m done rooting for the Yankees solely because of Heliot Ramos”

@InvestSportsInc: “Wow Ramos is just horrendous. That was the ball game right there.”

@SavageNtheBox: “Bro, bases loaded and no outs and Heliot Ramos did the absolute worst worst thing you can do in that situation. Literally cant make it up lmaooo”

GettyHeliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI double against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning of the game at Target Field on September 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

@octoberstanton: “This can’t happen in a playoff race”

@JLas43_: “Ramos vs RHP is a bad matchup

@ShaunMorash: “Heliot Ramos with an all time disgrace of an at bat”

@Jwiesel13: “I would’ve rather had Judge wincing in pain at the plate than Ramos”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-64 record in 152 games.

They will now visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recent New York Yankees Trade Looking Worse By The Day

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