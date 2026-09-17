Recent New York Yankees Trade Looking Worse By The Day

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins finished their series at Target Field.

The Yankees were unable to complete the sweep, as they lost by a score of 5-4 (in 13 innings).

One of the biggest moments in the game came when Heliot Ramos grounded into a double-play with the bases loaded (and no one out) in the 12th inning.

Yankees Trade Looking Worse By The Day

Ramos (who was an All-Star in 2024) was traded to the Yankees via the San Francisco Giants earlier this year.

While he has played better as of late, the trade has not worked out so far.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 3: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league infielder Kaeden Kent and left-handed pitcher Henry Lalane.

Social Media On Ramos

Here’s what people were saying on Wednesday:

@_cheeksii: “I’m done rooting for the Yankees solely because of Heliot Ramos”

@InvestSportsInc: “Wow Ramos is just horrendous. That was the ball game right there.”

@SavageNtheBox: “Bro, bases loaded and no outs and Heliot Ramos did the absolute worst worst thing you can do in that situation. Literally cant make it up lmaooo”

@octoberstanton: “This can’t happen in a playoff race”

@JLas43_: “Ramos vs RHP is a bad matchup

@ShaunMorash: “Heliot Ramos with an all time disgrace of an at bat”

@Jwiesel13: “I would’ve rather had Judge wincing in pain at the plate than Ramos”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-64 record in 152 games.

They will now visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix.