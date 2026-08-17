New York Yankees Legend Willie Randolph Reacts To Heartbreaking News

Earlier this week, the news that former MLB pitcher Tommy John had passed away at 83 was announced.

John spent 26 seasons in the Major Leagues (and made four All-Star Games).

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum wrote (on August 16): “The Hall of Fame remembers Tommy John, who passed away Saturday at the age of 83. John won 288 games over his 26-year career, and the UCL surgery that bears his name extended countless careers – including his own. He was honored at the 2013 Awards Presentation in Cooperstown.”

New York Yankees Legend Willie Randolph Reacts

One person to react to the news was his former Yankees teammate Willie Randolph.

Randolph in a statement (via the Yankees): “I have so many fond memories of Tommy, beginning with the years before he came to the Yankees, when we battled the Dodgers in the World Series. He was a consummate pitcher — truly a craftsman on the mound. When he joined the Yankees, he moved nearby, and I had the pleasure to get to know him and his family. Tommy was always smiling, and so pleasant, polite, and good-natured. But on the field, he was a true competitor who never gave in. Players appreciate consistency in their teammates, and Tommy brought that to the clubhouse with his personality and to the mound as a pitcher. When you think about the numbers he accumulated and his status as a medical pioneer, I think he should be in the Hall of Fame. So many players have benefited from his example to go on to have great careers. Rest in peace, my friend. I will miss you.”

Looking At John

John made his All-Star appearances as a member of the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

He went 288-231 with a 3.34 ERA in 760 games (700 starts).

His last appearance came during the 1989 season.

MLB wrote (on August 16): “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy John, a veteran of 26 MLB seasons who helped revolutionize recovery from pitching injuries in the 1970s. John broke in with Cleveland as a 20-year-old in 1963 and made his last appearance for the Yankees at age 46 in 1989, also pitching for the White Sox, Dodgers, Angels, and Athletics. The left-hander won 288 games, made 4 All-Star teams and anchored 3 pennant-winning teams, while twice finishing as a runner-up for the Cy Young Award. His 700 games started rank 8th on the all-time list. After John injured his elbow in 1974, he received the first ulnar collateral ligament replacement surgery from Dr. Frank Jobe. John returned to pitch in 1976, then won 20 games three times in four years from 1977-80. He would go on to pitch 14 of his 26 seasons after the procedure that is now known as Tommy John Surgery, a measure that has helped extend pitching careers in the more than half a century since it was first performed. He was 83.”