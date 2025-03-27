Yankees Trade Proposal Lands Phillies All-Star to Save Season

The start of the 2025 MLB season is finally here for the New York Yankees, but things aren’t as promising as they looked just a few months ago. On paper, the Yankees looked poised to return to the World Series out of the American League.

However, with the injuries to Gerrit Cole and others, it’s tough to imagine this rotation doing enough to put the Yankees in a position to win it all.

That’s, of course, if the Yankees don’t make a trade in the next few months. They’ll have until the deadline to get a deal done, and there are multiple arms who could be available between now and then. Among them could be Ranger Suarez of the Philadelphia Phillies, a left-hander who’s also dealing with an injury at the moment, but isn’t expected to be out for too long.

Christopher Kline of FanSided proposed a deal for the Yankees to grab the southpaw, adding what he could bring to their rotation.

“Taijuan Walker put together a mostly positive spring training. He is expected to draw starts for as long as Suarez misses time. Painter’s arrival could expand the rotation to six before long. As such, it feels like the Phillies might decide to cut bait with Suarez. Potentially before the trade deadline.

“New York’s rotation needs depth in a big way with Cole, their traditional workhorse, out of commission. The Yanks already broke the bank on a lefty this offseason in Max Fried, but Suarez’s arrival would go a long way toward stabilizing New York’s rotation. Philadelphia ought to listen if the Yankees can put together the right prospect package,” Kline wrote.

Will Yankees Have Enough?

There are multiple concerns for the New York Yankees entering the season. If their rotation doesn’t get outs at the level it needs to, it doesn’t matter how talented this offense could be. Pitching and defense wins ball games at the highest level, and the Yankees found that out during the World Series last year.

Some have started to question whether the Yankees have enough on the bump, including Joel Sherman of the New York Post, who added that the Yankees need somebody to step up in a major way, despite how unlikely that looks to be.

“Yet none of this is as concerning as the rotation. Cole might have missed 2 1/2 months to begin last year, but Luis Gil pitched like the reigning AL Cy Young winner in his absence. Now Cole is out for the year and Gil (lat) for at least 2 1/2 months,” Sherman wrote. “That deepens the burden for Fried, Opening Day starter Carlos Rodon and Marcus Stroman. So that is a new guy, a guy they never have fully trusted and a guy they tried to trade all offseason…

“Are the Yankees really going to receive Gil-like out-of-nowhere magic two years straight, this time from Will Warren? Is Carlos Carrasco, who turned 38 last week, really going to discover a fountain of youth after producing a 6.18 ERA the past two years combined, by far the worst among those with 40-plus starts?”

How Would Suarez Help?

If the New York Yankees were to make a deal for Suarez, the rotation would be in a decent spot. He isn’t the same caliber arm as Cole, but he has above-average stuff.

The first half of the 2024 season was the best that he’s ever thrown, but he struggled a bit in parts of the second half. Suarez ended up with a 3.46 ERA and struck out 145 hitters in 150 2/3 innings.

Depending on what the Philadelphia Phillies would want in return, he could be a decent trade target.