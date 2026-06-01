Yankees Urged to Re-Acquire 10-Year MLB Catcher to Fill Major Need

The New York Yankees could look to re-acquire a familiar face to bolster the catching position.

New York is one of the top teams in baseball this season, but the Yankees will look to bolster their roster ahead of the trade deadline. The Yankees will look to add some bullpen help, but New York could also look to add a veteran catcher.

Ahead of the trade deadline, the Yankees have been linked to multiple catchers, but MLB analyst Stephen Parello urges the team to trade for Kyle Higashioka instead of giving up top assets to acquire the likes of Ryan Jeffers or Hunter Goodman.

“So a cheap way to upgrade would be to simply find a veteran who can mash lefties,” Parello wrote. “That means guys like Eric Haase, former Yankee Kyle Higashioka, and others in their tier who have had success against lefties are the best options given what the Yankees are likely to do.

“That might not be eye-catching. But if you can get a veteran who can hit around a league-average mark against lefties to work alongside Wells as he hits at roughly a league-average clip against righties, you’ve effectively solved the position. You can then save your more premium assets for bigger fish, like a few new high-leverage relievers. Fans might not like it, but it does feel like a Cashman-approved solution that could just work.”

Higashioka is in his 10th MLB season and spent the first seven years with the Yankees, but was part of the trade to the San Diego Padres that brought Juan Soto to the Bronx.

Higashioka is hitting .211 with three home runs and 10 RBIs with the Texas Rangers this season.

Yankees Likely to Acquire a Catcher

New York is likely to look to upgrade at catcher.

The Yankees have Austin Wells as the starting catcher, while J.C. Escarra is the backup, but both have struggled. With that, Yankees insider Brendan Kuty named catcher one of the team’s biggest needs ahead of the trade deadline.

“All three evaluators suspected the Yankees would use the time before the deadline to search for a right-handed hitting catcher — likely to pair with starter Austin Wells,” Kuty wrote. “That’s despite the difficulty of trying to add in midseason a catcher who would have to learn a whole new pitching staff.

“Wells has been good defensively but is having a terrible offensive season, hitting .181 with a .579 OPS in 127 at-bats. Wells and backup JC Escarra have especially struggled against lefty pitchers, posting a combined 64 wRC+, which ranks 25th in the game. The Yankees like what Ali Sanchez and Payton Henry bring defensively, but neither has lit up Triple-A offensively. Righty-hitting catchers figure to be in short supply at the deadline.”

Whether or not the Yankees will be able to acquire a catcher is to be seen.

New York’s Offense is Hot

The Yankees are off to a great start as the offense has been one of the best in the majors.

New York scored 13 runs in the third inning against the Athletics on Sunday, which is tied for the biggest inning in 106 years.

“When we have energy and we’re pressing on the gas against all these teams, we’re the best team in baseball,” Aaron Judge said. “I just wanted the guys to remember that and not forget that.”

The Yankees are 36-23 and is 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the AL East.