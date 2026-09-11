MLB World Reacts To Sudden New York Yankees Roster News Before Mets Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the New York Mets in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a strong series where they swept the Colorado Rockies in three games.

MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Roster News

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Yankees announced the news that they had called up Bradley Hanner from Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees recalled RHP Bradley Hanner (#93) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Hanner made his MLB debut earlier this season.

He has gone 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in three games.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@BobbyMilone29: “My guess he is here for a few days until Schmidt is ready”

Chris Kirschner: “Bradley Hanner takes over for Jasson Domínguez, who was demoted last night.”

@MrGamer40037663: “That’s not Clarke Schmidt”

@MatthewShirk11: “Hanner over Yerry is WILD”

@rclorow: “We have 14 active position players. Dominguez fielding was awful, didn’t need Schuemann or Cabrera at the moment. Bullpen addition until Weathers and/or Schmidt return makes the most sense”

@Bri_Dale: “I woulda kept Jasson as a pinch runner if this is the guy who were bringing up”

@LeekNabers: “Sent down Dominguez for Bradley hanner yea Dominguez’s career is over”

@javien114: “Ummm. Ok”

@LombardIsKing_: “I assume when Clarke is ready to come back they just DFA hanner”

@scottbanks24: “Why don’t they bring up someone who’s good at baseball”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 84-62 record in 146 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 40-31 in 71 games at home in the Bronx).

Currently, the Yankees are 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.