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MLB World Reacts To Sudden New York Yankees Roster News Before Mets Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees celebrates a 6-3 win against the Chicago Cubs during their game at Yankee Stadium on July 8, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the New York Mets in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a strong series where they swept the Colorado Rockies in three games.

MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Roster News

GettyBradley Hanner #93 of the New York Yankees makes his MLB debut in the ninth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Yankees announced the news that they had called up Bradley Hanner from Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees recalled RHP Bradley Hanner (#93) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Hanner made his MLB debut earlier this season.

He has gone 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in three games.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@BobbyMilone29: “My guess he is here for a few days until Schmidt is ready”

Chris Kirschner: “Bradley Hanner takes over for Jasson Domínguez, who was demoted last night.”

@MrGamer40037663: “That’s not Clarke Schmidt

GettyBradley Hanner #92 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

@MatthewShirk11: “Hanner over Yerry is WILD”

@rclorow: “We have 14 active position players. Dominguez fielding was awful, didn’t need Schuemann or Cabrera at the moment. Bullpen addition until Weathers and/or Schmidt return makes the most sense”

@Bri_Dale: “I woulda kept Jasson as a pinch runner if this is the guy who were bringing up”

GettyBradley Hanner #92 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

@LeekNabers: “Sent down Dominguez for Bradley hanner yea Dominguez’s career is over”

@javien114: “Ummm. Ok”

@LombardIsKing_: “I assume when Clarke is ready to come back they just DFA hanner”

@scottbanks24: “Why don’t they bring up someone who’s good at baseball”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees prepares for his at bat in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 84-62 record in 146 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 40-31 in 71 games at home in the Bronx).

Currently, the Yankees are 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB World Reacts To Sudden New York Yankees Roster News Before Mets Series

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