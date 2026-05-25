MLB Fans React To George Lombard Jr.’s Performance In Yankees Minor League Game

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) by a score of 2-0.

Also on Sunday, their Triple-A team (SWB RailRiders) played the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

The RailRiders won by a score of 5-4.

George Lombard Jr. finished with one hit, one walk and three RBI’s.

MLB Fans React To Lombard Jr.’s Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Lombard Jr. on social media:

@cai_rogers7: “George Lombard Jr. smokes an opposite-field 2-RBI single!! 103.7 mph off the bat Lombard Jr. has now collected a hit in 6 of his last 7 games🔥”

@LombardIsKing_: “Folks he’s heating up in AAA and not getting unlucky the MLB agenda will commence”

@ShaqMitchell: “He can play a big league 3B defensively and he’s locating the ball a lot better than McMahon”

@BarstoolHubbs: “love that swing”

@YankeeBelli: “3B later this SZN?????”

@CRN89: “They are going to call him up by September”

@MattFeinbergEsq: “Taking that low and outside pitch and driving it to right field is beautiful. It will serve him so well.”

@jared_golds23: “If cashman doesn’t touch 3B at the deadline this year, we will know why. George Lombard is already a defensive wizard and has a leadoff guy potential offensively. He’s patient and works his walks really well and the bat to ball ability is incredible.”

Lombard Jr. was the 26th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

He is batting .198 with 17 hits, nine RBI’s, 16 runs and four stolen bases in his first 22 Triple-A games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees split their two games with the Rays in the Bronx.

They will now open up a series with the Kansas City Royals on Monday afternoon (in Missouri).

Currently, the Yankees are 32-21 in 53 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.