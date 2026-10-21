Recently Signed New York Yankees Player Suddenly Retires After 10 MLB Seasons

Many expected the New York Yankees to acquire catching help at the trade deadline due to Austin Wells‘ offensive struggles.

New York didn’t make any big catching acquisitions before the deadline, but the club signed veteran backstop Mitch Garver less than a week after the deadline after he had been released by the Seattle Mariners.

Garver never appeared in a game with the Yankees. He slashed .179/.324/.214 in 34 plate appearances at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

After his stint with the Yankees organization, Garver has reportedly retired.

Recently Signed New York Yankees Catcher Mitch Garver Retires After 10 MLB Seasons

Minnesotasportsfan.com’s Ted Schwerzler wrote on X: Source: Former Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver has officially retired after a 10-year career.

Garver played for the Minnesota Twins, Mariners and Texas Rangers over his 10-year career.

Looking at Mitch Garver’s MLB Career

The Minnesota Twins selected Garver in the ninth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of New Mexico.

The catcher made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Twins.

Garver played for the Twins from 2017-21. He had his best career season in 2019, when he posted 4.1 bWAR and a .273/.365/.630 slash line with 31 home runs over 93 games en route to winning a Silver Slugger Award.

After the 2021 season, the Twins traded Garver to the Texas Rangers.

Garver played for the Rangers from 2022-23. He won the 2023 World Series with Texas.

After the 2023 season, Garver signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Mariners.

Garver had a .627 OPS in 2024 an a .639 OPS in 2025. He re-signed with Seattle on a minor-league deal before the 2026 season.

In his 10-year career, Garver posted 10.0 bWAR and a .229/.325/.432 slash line with 110 home runs and 324 RBI.