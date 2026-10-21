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Recently Signed New York Yankees Player Suddenly Retires After 10 MLB Seasons

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Miami Marlins v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the home opener against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Many expected the New York Yankees to acquire catching help at the trade deadline due to Austin Wells‘ offensive struggles.

New York didn’t make any big catching acquisitions before the deadline, but the club signed veteran backstop Mitch Garver less than a week after the deadline after he had been released by the Seattle Mariners.

Athletics v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – APRIL 21: Mitch Garver #18 of the Seattle Mariners prepares to take the field against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park on April 21, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Garver never appeared in a game with the Yankees. He slashed .179/.324/.214 in 34 plate appearances at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

After his stint with the Yankees organization, Garver has reportedly retired.

Recently Signed New York Yankees Catcher Mitch Garver Retires After 10 MLB Seasons

Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JULY 05: Mitch Garver #18 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 at T-Mobile Park on July 05, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

Minnesotasportsfan.com’s Ted Schwerzler wrote on X: Source: Former Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver has officially retired after a 10-year career.

Garver played for the Minnesota Twins, Mariners and Texas Rangers over his 10-year career.

Looking at Mitch Garver’s MLB Career

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 12: Mitch Garver #18 of the Seattle Mariners looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Twins selected Garver in the ninth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of New Mexico.

The catcher made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Twins.

Washington Nationals v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 10: Mitch Garver #18 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning of the interleague game at Target Field on September 10, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Nationals 5-0. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Garver played for the Twins from 2017-21. He had his best career season in 2019, when he posted 4.1 bWAR and a .273/.365/.630 slash line with 31 home runs over 93 games en route to winning a Silver Slugger Award.

After the 2021 season, the Twins traded Garver to the Texas Rangers.

Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MN – AUGUST 10: Mitch Garver #8 and Willians Astudillo #64 of the Minnesota Twins celebrate their victory against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field on August 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the White Sox 4-3. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Garver played for the Rangers from 2022-23. He won the 2023 World Series with Texas.

After the 2023 season, Garver signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Mariners.

Seattle Mariners v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – APRIL 23: Mitch Garver #18 of the Seattle Mariners and manager Bruce Bochy #15 of the Texas Rangers stand together after Garver was presented his 2023 World Series ring before the game at Globe Life Field on April 23, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Garver won the 2023 World Series with the Texas Rangesr. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Garver had a .627 OPS in 2024 an a .639 OPS in 2025. He re-signed with Seattle on a minor-league deal before the 2026 season.

In his 10-year career, Garver posted 10.0 bWAR and a .229/.325/.432 slash line with 110 home runs and 324 RBI.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Recently Signed New York Yankees Player Suddenly Retires After 10 MLB Seasons

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