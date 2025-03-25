Yankees Trade Pitch Sees Something Done for 10th-Time in MLB History

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox rivalry is arguably the biggest in major professional sports. The Yankees and Red Sox hate each other and, as a result, haven’t traded with each other much.

The Yankees and Red Sox have only traded together nine times between the divisional era, spanning since 1969.

However, this is a business at the end of the day, and if the Yankees could offer the Red Sox anything they’d be interested in, it’s impossible to count anything out. That even means a trade for superstar Rafael Devers could be in play if New York offers something to Boston that no one expects.

Bleeding Yankees Blue proposed the idea of the Yankees making the trade, citing that he doesn’t have a no-trade clause. While that’s helpful, Boston would still have to send Devers to New York.

“Now, let’s talk logistics. Devers doesn’t have a no-trade clause, meaning the Red Sox could ship him off to the highest bidder without losing any sleep over his preferences. If Boston wants to move on, they’re well within their rights to do so—especially if relations have turned sour.

“But what could the Yankees even offer? The package would have to be massive. Think Jasson Domínguez, Spencer Jones, Will Warren—heck, maybe they toss in Marcus Stroman just for fun. If that happens, the power dynamic could shift instantly. Suddenly, Boston would have a nice collection of future stars, and the Yankees… well, they’d have Devers,” Bleeding Yankees Blue wrote.

Is Devers Happy in Boston?

The Devers’ situation is interesting for the New York Yankees and other teams around Major League Baseball. The left-handed slugger wants to play third base, but after signing Alex Bregman, the expectation is for him to be a designated hitter.

In a recent report, it’s gotten to the point where Devers considered asking for a trade. In that event, the Yankees and other teams would have a realistic opportunity to land him if it became public.

“According to sources, Devers was angry enough about the situation to consider asking for a trade,” Sean McAdam of Mass Live wrote. “And it’s possible that, as part of his ‘private conversations’ with Craig Breslow and Co. that he indeed relayed that.”

“Devers is savvy enough to know the Red Sox are not about to disclose any such request, since, if it ever came to a point where a trade was seriously considered, the Sox would lose leverage if Devers was rather publicly shooting his way out of town.”

Devers Would Be Perfect Fit

While it’s a pipe dream for the New York Yankees to land one of the best third basemen in Major League Baseball, he’d be the perfect fit for what they currently need.

If Devers continues to be upset with the Boston Red Sox’s decisions, things could get ugly. It doesn’t sound like he’d sit out, but crazier things have happened.

According to Alex Cora, the Red Sox are prepared to have Bregman play third base daily. The Yankees will have to hope that bothers him enough to request a trade and specifically say he wants to play for the Yankees.

“It was a decision we made as a group and a decision that, we decided that over the course of a month or the last two months. This is where we’re going. There’s no explanation,” Cora said, according to McAdam. “I think Alex (Bregman) is a good defender. He can play second and he can play third. He’s going to play third for us.”