Hi, Subscriber

Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Makes Rare Statement About Yankees

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 01: Former MLB player David Ortiz looks on before Game Five of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz saying something positive about the New York Yankees, especially while sitting alongside Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter on the Fox Sports panel, is a very rare occurrence.

Despite being retired, the rivalry between the two teams remains real. However, Ortiz praised the Yankees on Tuesday night and shared his thoughts on the team ahead of the second half of the MLB season, urging them to be aggressive at the upcoming trade deadline.

Ortiz Praises Yankees

Ortiz said that the Yankees, when healthy, have the best pitching staff in MLB and added that if they “take advantage” of the trade deadline, they have a team that can “go back on the horse and start whooping everybody.”

“I hate to say this, but the Yankees are the team that has the best pitching in the whole league,” Ortiz said next to Rodriguez and Jeter. “They need to take advantage of the trading line now towards the end of the month so they can go back on the horse and start whooping everybody because they got the tools. They got the team.

“Their big man [Judge] went down and they started struggling, but they have the type of team that if they put it together, they can go back out there and look like when you guys used to play.”

Rodriguez & Jeter Share Hilarious Reaction

Praising the Yankees was so unexpected coming from Ortiz that both Rodriguez and Jeter were caught off guard and had to ask if he was alright.

“Are you working with the Yankees now?” Rodriguez jokingly said.

Ortiz responded, “No, I’m just being honest,” which prompted a follow-up question from Jeter.

“Hold on, now I got a serious question,” he said. “Are you alright?”

Yankees 2nd Half Outlook

New York dealt with the injury bug throughout June and into July, but despite some struggles, the Yankees weathered the storm and enter the second half of the season with a 54-42 record. They sit second in the AL East, three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees will return to action Friday night in the Bronx when they begin a weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As of now, the team will begin the second half without Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, and several others on the injured list.

That said, there remains hope that Judge could return soon, depending on the results of his upcoming scans. If they come back clean and show improvement, the Yankees could get their superstar back in the lineup sooner rather than later.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Makes Rare Statement About Yankees

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x