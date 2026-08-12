Red Sox Legend Pedro Martinez Sends Message to Yankees Amid Aaron Judge Absence

The New York Yankees have been navigating a plethora of injuries, but most notably one to superstar Aaron Judge, who’s been out for over two months now.

Despite that, the Yankees have remained the second-best team in the American League and rallied late against the Seattle Mariners with a four-run seventh inning to win 4-1 in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

Tuned into the game was Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez, who had to tip his cap to the Yankees for how they played with Judge still sidelined.

Martinez Praises Yankees

Posting on social media while working with the MLB on TBS crew, which televised the game, Martinez was impressed with the way the Yankees are stringing together wins without their best player.

“Well played, Yankees,” Martinez wrote.

He later added, “Yankees: They needed to do things differently in the absence of Judge and they did tonight.”

Yankees: They needed to do things differently in the absence of Judge and they did tonight. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) August 12, 2026

Looking at the Yankees

There’s no question that since Judge last played toward the end of May, the Yankees have been a worse overall team, hovering just above .500.

However, Judge isn’t the only injury they have. They currently are without Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger, Carlos Rodon and a handful of other formidable names.

With that, they’ve found a way to stay afloat, and they’ll enter Wednesday’s game against Seattle with a 67-52 record, which has them 6.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East and firmly in Wild Card position.

If the season concluded today, New York would host a best-of-three series in the Bronx against the second Wild Card team, interestingly enough, the Red Sox, who are 64-55.