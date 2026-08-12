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Red Sox Legend Pedro Martinez Sends Message to Yankees Amid Aaron Judge Absence

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Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MA - JUNE 23: Former Boston Red Sox player Pedro Martinez #45 looks on during the David Ortiz #34 jersey retirement ceremony before a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park on June 23, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have been navigating a plethora of injuries, but most notably one to superstar Aaron Judge, who’s been out for over two months now.

Despite that, the Yankees have remained the second-best team in the American League and rallied late against the Seattle Mariners with a four-run seventh inning to win 4-1 in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

Tuned into the game was Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez, who had to tip his cap to the Yankees for how they played with Judge still sidelined.

Martinez Praises Yankees

Posting on social media while working with the MLB on TBS crew, which televised the game, Martinez was impressed with the way the Yankees are stringing together wins without their best player.

“Well played, Yankees,” Martinez wrote.

He later added, “Yankees: They needed to do things differently in the absence of Judge and they did tonight.”

Looking at the Yankees

There’s no question that since Judge last played toward the end of May, the Yankees have been a worse overall team, hovering just above .500.

However, Judge isn’t the only injury they have. They currently are without Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger, Carlos Rodon and a handful of other formidable names.

With that, they’ve found a way to stay afloat, and they’ll enter Wednesday’s game against Seattle with a 67-52 record, which has them 6.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East and firmly in Wild Card position.

If the season concluded today, New York would host a best-of-three series in the Bronx against the second Wild Card team, interestingly enough, the Red Sox, who are 64-55.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Red Sox Legend Pedro Martinez Sends Message to Yankees Amid Aaron Judge Absence

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