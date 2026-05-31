New York Yankees Legend Reggie Jackson Sends Message To Aaron Judge

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are playing the final game of their series with the Athletics in Sacramento.

They have split the first two games, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 6-4 (on Saturday).

Reggie Jackson Sends Message To Aaron Judge

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Yankees legend (and Baseball Hall of Famer) Reggie Jackson made a post (with a photo) to X for Aaron Judge and the team.

Jackson wrote: “Was great to see @TheJudge44 and the team @Yankees this weekend”

Jackson spent 15 out of his 21 MLB seasons with the Yankees and Athletics.

He won three World Series titles with the Athletics (and two with the Yankees).

Sean Cunningham of kcranews wrote (on May 29): “Yankees star Aaron Judge, born in Sacramento, raised in nearby Linden, meets with Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson before the game at Sutter Health Park.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying in response to Jackson’s post:

@PinstripePope: “Happy to see you back with the Yankees. Hope to see you at Old Timer’s Day.”

@DavidGenz2: “Reggie chose the right team to rep at the game with 2 of his former teams 🫡”

@EdVescovi: “I met Reggie in person. The fact that he hit that many homers with his slight stature is amazing. Same for Yogi Berra.”

@MrFun2580: “Great pic of U2 Legends! I was a young White Sox fan in 70s and they always stunk so I always rooted for Yanks too. You made me fall in Love with the game. The things you did were NEXT LEVEL Reggie….Thank You Sir”

@DarkKnightC7R: “Mr. October and the Captain 🫡 looking good sir!”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees came into Sunday’s game with a 35-23 record in 58 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 18-14 in 32 games on the road).

Following the Athletics, the Yankees will host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.