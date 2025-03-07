Yankees Land Biggest Need in Trade Proposal

The New York Yankees have had an issue at second base for nearly the entire offseason. That could be fixed if the Yankees sign a second or third baseman, as Jazz Chisholm Jr. could slide to the other position, but it’s something the Yankees, surprisingly, haven’t done yet.

With the news that DJ LeMahieu is expected to miss a few weeks, the Yankees’ need for another infielder is more prevalent than ever.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post put together a deal that would help them replace LeMahieu, pitching a trade to land Luis Rengifo.

“Why would the Angels do this? Again, Rengifo is a free agent after this season. The Angels signed Yoan Moncada to play third base. No team moves its first round picks to the majors faster than the Angels. Shortstop Zach Neto was taken 13th overall in 2022 and was in the majors in 2023 after 28 minor league games. First baseman Nolan Schanuel was taken 13th overall in 2023 and was in the majors later that season after 22 minor league games.

“You know who is the talk of the Angels’ current camp? Brooklyn native Christian Moore, a second baseman taken eighth overall last year who has played 25 minor league games. Angels manager Ron Washington has not quashed the idea of Moore making the team. Kevin Newman, coming off a good year with Arizona, is around as an infield option as well. Thus, Rengifo is theoretically expendable. He had right wrist surgery last August, but made his exhibition debut on Friday,” Sherman wrote.

Why the Yankees Need Rengifo

Rengifo put together an incredible season last year and would be a perfect addition to the New York Yankees. Posting a 116 OPS+, that would play right in the middle of the Yankees lineup.

He’s a switch-hitter who mashes against left-handed pitching, a valuable asset for any infielder to have. Rengifo is only set to make $5.95 million in 2025, giving the Yankees another reason to show interest in him.

Reports have indicated the Yankees don’t want to spend much more, and they wouldn’t have to in a trade for the infielder.

Rengifo would add value in more ways than one, with Sherman adding that he could be a piece to the Yankees puzzle in more ways than one.

“And he is far from an automatic out against righties. Plus, Cabrera would be around to both play against some tough righties and defend late if Aaron Boone wanted to go that way. And Rengifo stole 24 bases in just 78 games last year,” Sherman wrote.

Yankees Had Interest in Rengifo

The New York Yankees have shown interest in landing an infielder like Rengifo over the past year. They added one in Chisholm, and also had interest in Rengifo before the trade deadline last season, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“Yanks interested in Yandy, Rengifo, Scott, Fairbanks, Finnegan, Erceg, many others, but it’s an extreme sellers market at moment. Pen and Infield/versatility seem to be the focus. Can’t rule out starters but prices very high,” Heyman wrote.

With even more reason to be interested now, the Yankees should consider trading for the versatile infielder.