New York Yankees Release 2 Players From Organization During Cubs Series

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

They are coming off a 5-2 loss on Saturday.

That said, the two teams are still tied up at 1-1, so whoever win on Sunday will take the series.

New York Yankees Release 2 Players From Organization

During their series with the Cubs, the Yankees released two players from their organization at the Minor League level.

MLB.com wrote (on August 1): “FCL Yankees released RHP Brian Arias.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 1): “FCL Yankees released RHP Stanly Alcantara.”

Looking At Arias

Arias (who is 22) had been with the Yankees’ organization since 2021.

He went 4-3 with a 10.61 ERA in 25 games this year.

Looking At Alcantara

Alcantara (who is 22) has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2023.

He went 1-1 with a 10.92 ERA in 12 games.

John Brophy wrote: “The Yankees have released RHPs Stanly Alcántara and Brian Arias from FCL. Alcántara had an ERA over 10, and Arias had an ERA over 7.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are one of the most intriguing teams ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

They are among the best teams in baseball, but are dealing with injuries to player such as Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton Carlos Rodón.

It’s fair to assume they are not a contender without Judge and Bellinger in the lineup.