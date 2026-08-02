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New York Yankees Release 2 Players From Organization During Cubs Series

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NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 07: New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman speaks during a news conference on August 7, 2016 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

They are coming off a 5-2 loss on Saturday.

That said, the two teams are still tied up at 1-1, so whoever win on Sunday will take the series.

New York Yankees Release 2 Players From Organization

GettyBrian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees, and Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speak before game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

During their series with the Cubs, the Yankees released two players from their organization at the Minor League level.

MLB.com wrote (on August 1): “FCL Yankees released RHP Brian Arias.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 1): “FCL Yankees released RHP Stanly Alcantara.”

Looking At Arias

Arias (who is 22) had been with the Yankees’ organization since 2021.

He went 4-3 with a 10.61 ERA in 25 games this year.

Looking At Alcantara

Alcantara (who is 22) has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2023.

He went 1-1 with a 10.92 ERA in 12 games.

John Brophy wrote: “The Yankees have released RHPs Stanly Alcántara and Brian Arias from FCL. Alcántara had an ERA over 10, and Arias had an ERA over 7.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts during a pitching change in game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Yankees are one of the most intriguing teams ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

They are among the best teams in baseball, but are dealing with injuries to player such as Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton Carlos Rodón.

It’s fair to assume they are not a contender without Judge and Bellinger in the lineup.

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 27: Aaron Judge #99, Giancarlo Stanton #27 (L) and Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrate after an RBI single by Ben Rice #22 during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images)

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Release 2 Players From Organization During Cubs Series

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