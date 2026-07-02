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New York Yankees Release 2-Year MLB Player Before Twins Series

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Houston Astros in game one of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Minnesota Twins (at home) in the Bronx.

They have lost seven games in a row (after getting swept by the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers).

New York Yankees Release 2-Year Player

GettyPayton Henry #79 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Before Friday’s series, news came out that the Yankees had released Payton Henry from their organization.

Henry did not appear in an MLB game for the Yankees.

He was playing for the SWB RailRiders (Triple-A).

MLB.com wrote (on July 2): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders released C Payton Henry.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyPayton Henry #59 of the Miami Marlins bats against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@NYY_Prospects: “Yankees have released C Payton Henry. Could be an opt-out situation, given the timing. Slashed .224/.318/.329 with 4 HR, 14 RBI, and 8 XBH in 48 games.”

@jbrophybaseball: “Current C depth at SWB: Abrahan Gutierrez: -18 wRC+ (.103/.188/.103/.291) Miguel Palma: 68 wRC+ (.167/.444/.333/.778) Edinson Duran: 95 wRC+ (6 games) Payton Henry had a 75 wRC+ (.224/.318/.329/.647) and was their next-best depth option, but he was released today.”

@ChickenParmLou: “Interesting Yankees catching note across the wire just a bit ago: they have released Payton Henry from Triple-A.”

Looking At Henry

GettyPayton Henry #59 of the Miami Marlins prepares for a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park on April 17, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Henry (who was picked in the 6th round of the 2016 MLB Draft) has spent part of two seasons in the MLB (all with the Miami Marlins).

He last played in an MLB game during the 2022 season.

The 29-year-old is batting .186 with eight hits, four RBIs and two runs in 20 career games.

Yankees Ahead Of Twins Series

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates his second inning three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds with teammates Anthony Volpe #11 (L) and Spencer Jones #78 (R) at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-38 record in 86 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 22-18 in 40 games at home).

Following three games with the Twins, the Yankees will head to Tampa Bay for a series with the Rays on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Release 2-Year MLB Player Before Twins Series

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