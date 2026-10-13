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New York Yankees Release 21-Year-Old After Elimination From MLB Playoffs

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American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout out before game two of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

The Rays swept the Yankees 3-0 to advance to the American League Championship Series.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Members of the Tampa Bay Rays pose for a photo following their victory against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay is playing the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS. Cleveland has a 1-0 lead.

After getting eliminated, the Yankees announced they released a 21-year-old.

New York Yankees Announce Release of 21-Year-Old Amid MLB Playoffs

Aaron Judge Press Conference
GettyBRONX, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 21: New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Yankees released 21-year-old pitcher Oscar Vasquez on Monday, according to MiLB.com’s transaction log.

“DSL NYY Bombers released RHP Oscar Vasquez.”

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: A New York Yankees hat sits during batting practice prior to Game One of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Vasquez throws and bats right-handed.

He is six feet one inch tall and weighs 170 pounds.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: A New York Yankees hat sits during batting practice prior to Game One of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The right-hander was born on Dec. 11, 2004.

He is from San Pedro De Macoris, Dominican Republic.

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: A New York Yankees hat is shown before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Vasquez pitched in the Dominican Summer League throughout his time with the Yankees organization.

In 2024, Vasquez posted a 7.20 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 20 innings across 10 outings.

Preparations Are Made At The London Stadium Ahead Of Yankees V Red Sox Baseball Weekend
GettyLONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: A New York Yankees player wears a batting practice hat at The London Stadium on June 28, 2019 in London, England. The New York Yankees are playing the Boston Red Sox this weekend in the first Major League Baseball game to be held in Europe. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

He missed the entire 2025 season due to an injury.

This past season, Vasquez recorded a 4.96 ERA with a 2.39 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings across 14 appearances.

Looking at the New York Yankees

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: George Lombard Jr. #96 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees react after being defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Yankees finished the season with a 93-68 record. They were the top AL Wild Card team.

New York swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the Wild Card round before getting swept by Tampa Bay in the ALDS>

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Release 21-Year-Old After Elimination From MLB Playoffs

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