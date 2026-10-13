New York Yankees Release 21-Year-Old After Elimination From MLB Playoffs

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

The Rays swept the Yankees 3-0 to advance to the American League Championship Series.

Tampa Bay is playing the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS. Cleveland has a 1-0 lead.

After getting eliminated, the Yankees announced they released a 21-year-old.

New York Yankees Announce Release of 21-Year-Old Amid MLB Playoffs

The Yankees released 21-year-old pitcher Oscar Vasquez on Monday, according to MiLB.com’s transaction log.

“DSL NYY Bombers released RHP Oscar Vasquez.”

Vasquez throws and bats right-handed.

He is six feet one inch tall and weighs 170 pounds.

The right-hander was born on Dec. 11, 2004.

He is from San Pedro De Macoris, Dominican Republic.

Vasquez pitched in the Dominican Summer League throughout his time with the Yankees organization.

In 2024, Vasquez posted a 7.20 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 20 innings across 10 outings.

He missed the entire 2025 season due to an injury.

This past season, Vasquez recorded a 4.96 ERA with a 2.39 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings across 14 appearances.

Looking at the New York Yankees

The Yankees finished the season with a 93-68 record. They were the top AL Wild Card team.

New York swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the Wild Card round before getting swept by Tampa Bay in the ALDS>