ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout out before game two of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
He is six feet one inch tall and weighs 170 pounds.
The right-hander was born on Dec. 11, 2004.
He is from San Pedro De Macoris, Dominican Republic.
Vasquez pitched in the Dominican Summer League throughout his time with the Yankees organization.
In 2024, Vasquez posted a 7.20 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 20 innings across 10 outings.
He missed the entire 2025 season due to an injury.
This past season, Vasquez recorded a 4.96 ERA with a 2.39 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings across 14 appearances.
Looking at the New York Yankees
The Yankees finished the season with a 93-68 record. They were the top AL Wild Card team.
New York swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the Wild Card round before getting swept by Tampa Bay in the ALDS>
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Yankees announced the release of a 21-year-old after getting eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.
New York Yankees Release 21-Year-Old After Elimination From MLB Playoffs