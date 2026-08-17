New York Yankees Release 25-Year-Old Shortstop Before Orioles Series

The New York Yankees will begin a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Tuesday night after a day off on Monday.

Ahead of their series against the Orioles, the Yankees announced they released a 25-year-old shortstop from their organization.

New York Yankees Release 25-Year-Old Shortstop Owen Cobb Before Orioles Series

From MiLB.com: “Somerset Patriots released SS Owen Cobb.”

Cobb had been on the injured list since July 31 before being released.

Looking at SS Owen Cobb

The Yankees signed Cobb as an undrafted free agent on July 19, 2024.

The Seattle Mariners drafted Cobb in the 37th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of high school, but the shortstop elected to play for Stanford instead.

Cobb played five seasons at Stanford, slashing .306/.353/.458 with 13 home runs, 26 doubles, five triples and 69 RBI across 148 games.

In his minor-league career, Cobb has hit .257/.316/.372 with six home runs, 28 doubles, four triples and 64 RBI.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, on Sunday.

Before Sunday’s game, the Yankees lost the first two games of the series against the Blue Jays. Toronto won 3-1 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday.

New York is 5-5 in its last 10 games.

The Yankees are in second place in the American League East with a 69-55 record. They are 5 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the division.

Despite being in second place in their division, the Yankees have the best run differential in the American League at +85.

The Yankees are the first American League Wild Card team. They have a three-game lead over the Boston Red Sox, the second Wild Card team.