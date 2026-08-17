New York Yankees Release 25-Year-Old Shortstop Before Orioles Series

BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees will begin a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Tuesday night after a day off on Monday.
Ahead of their series against the Orioles, the Yankees announced they released a 25-year-old shortstop from their organization.
New York Yankees Release 25-Year-Old Shortstop Owen Cobb Before Orioles Series
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: A New York Yankees hat is shown before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
From MiLB.com: “Somerset Patriots released SS Owen Cobb.”
Cobb had been on the injured list since July 31 before being released.
Looking at SS Owen Cobb
GettyLONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: A New York Yankees player wears a batting practice hat at The London Stadium on June 28, 2019 in London, England. The New York Yankees are playing the Boston Red Sox this weekend in the first Major League Baseball game to be held in Europe. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
The Yankees signed Cobb as an undrafted free agent on July 19, 2024.
The Seattle Mariners drafted Cobb in the 37th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of high school, but the shortstop elected to play for Stanford instead.
Cobb played five seasons at Stanford, slashing .306/.353/.458 with 13 home runs, 26 doubles, five triples and 69 RBI across 148 games.
In his minor-league career, Cobb has hit .257/.316/.372 with six home runs, 28 doubles, four triples and 64 RBI.
New York Yankees Right Now
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 16: Ben Rice #22 and José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrate at the end of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
The Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, on Sunday.
Before Sunday’s game, the Yankees lost the first two games of the series against the Blue Jays. Toronto won 3-1 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday.
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 16: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammate Ali Sánchez #39 after batting him in on a two-run home run in the tenth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
New York is 5-5 in its last 10 games.
The Yankees are in second place in the American League East with a 69-55 record. They are 5 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the division.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees calls to the bullpen during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Despite being in second place in their division, the Yankees have the best run differential in the American League at +85.
The Yankees are the first American League Wild Card team. They have a three-game lead over the Boston Red Sox, the second Wild Card team.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Release 25-Year-Old Shortstop Before Orioles Series