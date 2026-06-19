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New York Yankees Release 3-Year MLB Player Before Reds Series

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 29: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks to home plate during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 29, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Chicago White Sox.

That said, the Yankees most recently lost Thursday’s game by a score of 5-1.

New York Yankees Release 3-Year MLB Player

GettyPeter Strzelecki #34 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field on May 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Ahead of their series with the Reds, the Yankees released Peter Strzelecki from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders released RHP Peter Strzelecki.”

Strzelecki did not appear in a game for the Yankees (he had been on a Minor League deal).

He went 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA in six games for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Strzelecki

GettyPeter Strzelecki #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts to a strike out during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on April 09, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Strzelecki has spent part of three seasons in the MLB.

As a rookie (2022), he went 2-1 with a 2.83 ERA in 30 games for the Milwaukee Brewers.

In addition to the Brewers, the 31-year-old also had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians.

GettyManager Craig Counsell #30 takes out Peter Strzelecki #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Over 77 career games, Strzelecki has gone 5-6 with a 3.44 ERA.

He could be a good addition to another organization looking for pitching depth.

It will be interesting to see if Strzelecki gets signed before the end of the 2026 season.

Yankees Right Now

GettyCody Bellinger #35 (R) of the New York Yankees celebrates his two-run home run with Amed Rosario #14 in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees come into the night as the top team in the American League East with a 45-28 record in 73 games.

They have gone 21-13 in the 34 games they have hosted in the Bronx.

Reds Right Now

GettyEdwin Arroyo #2 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts after being hit by a pitch in the third inning against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park on June 17, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Reds enter the series at the bottom of the National League Central with a 35-38 record in 73 games.

They have gone 16-19 in 35 games away from Cincinnati.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Release 3-Year MLB Player Before Reds Series

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