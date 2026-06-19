New York Yankees Release 3-Year MLB Player Before Reds Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Chicago White Sox.

That said, the Yankees most recently lost Thursday’s game by a score of 5-1.

New York Yankees Release 3-Year MLB Player

Ahead of their series with the Reds, the Yankees released Peter Strzelecki from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders released RHP Peter Strzelecki.”

Strzelecki did not appear in a game for the Yankees (he had been on a Minor League deal).

He went 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA in six games for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Strzelecki

Strzelecki has spent part of three seasons in the MLB.

As a rookie (2022), he went 2-1 with a 2.83 ERA in 30 games for the Milwaukee Brewers.

In addition to the Brewers, the 31-year-old also had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians.

Over 77 career games, Strzelecki has gone 5-6 with a 3.44 ERA.

He could be a good addition to another organization looking for pitching depth.

It will be interesting to see if Strzelecki gets signed before the end of the 2026 season.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into the night as the top team in the American League East with a 45-28 record in 73 games.

They have gone 21-13 in the 34 games they have hosted in the Bronx.

Reds Right Now

The Reds enter the series at the bottom of the National League Central with a 35-38 record in 73 games.

They have gone 16-19 in 35 games away from Cincinnati.