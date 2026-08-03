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New York Yankees Release 4 Players From Organization Before Cardinals Series

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls for a pitching change during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Most recently, the Yankees won Sunday’s game by a score of 2-1.

New York Yankees Release 4 Players From Organization

GettyNew York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York.

Ahead of their series with the Cardinals, the Yankees released four players from their Minor League system.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Somerset Patriots released C John Cristino.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Somerset Patriots released C Tomas Frick.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Hudson Valley Renegades released LHP Tanner Bauman.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Hudson Valley Renegades released RHP Aaron Nixon.”

Looking At Frick

Frick was arguably the most notable prospect released.

He was picked in the 15th round of the 2023 MLB Draft (out of UNC) by the Yankees.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Release 4 Players From Organization Before Cardinals Series

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