New York Yankees Release 4 Players From Organization Before Cardinals Series

On Monday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Most recently, the Yankees won Sunday’s game by a score of 2-1.

New York Yankees Release 4 Players From Organization

Ahead of their series with the Cardinals, the Yankees released four players from their Minor League system.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Somerset Patriots released C John Cristino.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Somerset Patriots released C Tomas Frick.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Hudson Valley Renegades released LHP Tanner Bauman.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Hudson Valley Renegades released RHP Aaron Nixon.”

Looking At Frick

Frick was arguably the most notable prospect released.

He was picked in the 15th round of the 2023 MLB Draft (out of UNC) by the Yankees.