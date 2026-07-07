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New York Yankees Release 4-Year MLB Player During Rays Series

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ST. PETERSBURG, FL - SEPTEMBER 3: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees returns from making a pitching change against the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game at Tropicana Field on September 3, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Yankees won by a score of 5-1.

José Caballero led the way with two home runs and four RBIs.

New York Yankees Release 4-Year MLB Player

GettyDylan Coleman #62 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Also on Monday, news came out that the Yankees had released Dylan Coleman from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders released RHP Dylan Coleman.”

Coleman did not appear in a game for the Yankees.

He had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

The 29-year-old has had a strong season, going 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA in 19 games.

Looking At Coleman’s MLB Career

GettyDylan Coleman #65 of the Kansas City Royals pitches in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on July 06, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Coleman was picked in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Kansas City Royals.

In 2022, Coleman went 5-2 with a 2.78 ERA in 68 games.

GettyDylan Coleman #65 of the Kansas City Royals pitches during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Following his tenure in Kansas City, Coleman appeared in one MLB game for the Houston Astros in 2024.

Over 97 career MLB games, he has gone 5-4 with a 3.84 ERA.

Coleman had signed with the Yankees on a Minor League deal over the offseason.

GettyDylan Coleman #65 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning at Progressive Field on September 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

It will be interesting to see where Coleman goes following his stint with the Yankees’ organization.

He could provide pitching depth for another team.

Yankees Right Now

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 06, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees picked up a huge win on Monday, as they had come into the night 1-9 over their last ten games.

Right now, they are the second-place team in the American League East with a 50-40 record in 90 games.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 27-20 in the 47 games they have played away from the Bronx.

Currently, they are 3.0 games back of the Rays (who are in first).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Release 4-Year MLB Player During Rays Series

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