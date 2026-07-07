New York Yankees Release 4-Year MLB Player During Rays Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Yankees won by a score of 5-1.

José Caballero led the way with two home runs and four RBIs.

New York Yankees Release 4-Year MLB Player

Also on Monday, news came out that the Yankees had released Dylan Coleman from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders released RHP Dylan Coleman.”

Coleman did not appear in a game for the Yankees.

He had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

The 29-year-old has had a strong season, going 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA in 19 games.

Looking At Coleman’s MLB Career

Coleman was picked in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Kansas City Royals.

In 2022, Coleman went 5-2 with a 2.78 ERA in 68 games.

Following his tenure in Kansas City, Coleman appeared in one MLB game for the Houston Astros in 2024.

Over 97 career MLB games, he has gone 5-4 with a 3.84 ERA.

Coleman had signed with the Yankees on a Minor League deal over the offseason.

It will be interesting to see where Coleman goes following his stint with the Yankees’ organization.

He could provide pitching depth for another team.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees picked up a huge win on Monday, as they had come into the night 1-9 over their last ten games.

Right now, they are the second-place team in the American League East with a 50-40 record in 90 games.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 27-20 in the 47 games they have played away from the Bronx.

Currently, they are 3.0 games back of the Rays (who are in first).