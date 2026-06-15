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New York Yankees Release 7-Year MLB Player Before White Sox Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Yankees will get the day off following a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They most recently won Saturday’s game by a score of 8-3.

New York Yankees Release 7-Year MLB Player

GettySeth Brown #26 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

On Tuesday, the Yankees will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox in the Bronx.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, they released Seth Brown from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders released LF Seth Brown.”

GettySeth Brown #15 of the Oakland Athletics rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 28, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Brown had signed with the Yankees on a Minor League deal over the offseason.

He is batting .235 with 43 hits, nine home runs and 21 RBIs in 53 Triple-A games.

Looking At Brown

GettySeth Brown #15 of the Athletics bats against the Seattle Mariners at Sutter Health Park on May 07, 2025 in Sacramento, California.

Brown was picked in the 19th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has spent all seven seasons of his MLB career with the Athletics.

During the 2022 season, Brown batted .230 with 115 hits, 25 home runs and 73 RBIs in 150 games.

GettySeth Brown #15 of the Oakland Athletics reacts after striking out during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 13, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

The 33-year-old could end up being a good addition to another team on a Minor League deal.

Over 568 career MLB games, he is batting .226 with 371 hits, 74 home runs, 233 RBIs, 180 runs and 24 stolen bases.

Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 28, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Yankees are currently the first-place team in the American League East with a 43-27 record in 70 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 19-12 in 31 games at home).

Following three games with the White Sox, the Yankees will host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

White Sox Right Now

GettyChase Meidroth #10 and Colson Montgomery #12 of the Chicago White Sox dunk Randal Grichuk #34 with Gatorade after the game against the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field on May 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The White Sox come into their series with the Yankees as the top team in the American League Central with a 38-32 record in 70 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 14-20 in 34 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Release 7-Year MLB Player Before White Sox Series

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