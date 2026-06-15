New York Yankees Release 7-Year MLB Player Before White Sox Series

On Monday, the New York Yankees will get the day off following a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They most recently won Saturday’s game by a score of 8-3.

New York Yankees Release 7-Year MLB Player

On Tuesday, the Yankees will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox in the Bronx.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, they released Seth Brown from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders released LF Seth Brown.”

Brown had signed with the Yankees on a Minor League deal over the offseason.

He is batting .235 with 43 hits, nine home runs and 21 RBIs in 53 Triple-A games.

Looking At Brown

Brown was picked in the 19th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has spent all seven seasons of his MLB career with the Athletics.

During the 2022 season, Brown batted .230 with 115 hits, 25 home runs and 73 RBIs in 150 games.

The 33-year-old could end up being a good addition to another team on a Minor League deal.

Over 568 career MLB games, he is batting .226 with 371 hits, 74 home runs, 233 RBIs, 180 runs and 24 stolen bases.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the first-place team in the American League East with a 43-27 record in 70 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 19-12 in 31 games at home).

Following three games with the White Sox, the Yankees will host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

White Sox Right Now

The White Sox come into their series with the Yankees as the top team in the American League Central with a 38-32 record in 70 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 14-20 in 34 games on the road).