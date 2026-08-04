Yankees Release Three Players After Lacklsuter Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees released three players from the organization after the MLB Trade Deadline.

New York had a rather quiet trade deadline, as the Yankees acquired Luis Garcia Jr. before deadline day and then added Heliot Ramos on deadline day. It was a quiet day for the Yankees, who needed a catcher and some bullpen help, but GM Brian Cashman couldn’t pull it off.

After the trade deadline, the Yankees also made some moves to their minor league rosters. According to the MiLB transactions log, the Yankees released shortstop Christofer Reyes, outfielder Isael Arias, and left-handed pitcher Parker Seay.

Reyes was playing in Single-A Tampa. He signed with the Yankees in 2024, and in Single-A, he struggled to hit. He began the year in Rookie Ball after playing in Rookie Ball in 2024 and 2025. In Single-A, he hit .206 with 0 home runs and 1 RBI while striking out 15 times, compared to just 3 walks.

Arias signed with the Yankees in January 2024 as the 5-foot-9 outfielder struggled to hit throughout his pro career. After hitting .246 in Rookie Ball in 2024, he hit .182 in the same level in 2025 and hit .154 before being promoted to Single-A. In Single-A, Arias hit .222 with 0 home runs and 3 RBIs, but the lack of success at the plate led to his release.

The final player the Yankees released was Seay, who was in his first pro season of affiliated ball. The left-hander signed with the Yankees after the 2024 MLB Draft after his college career at South Florida. He missed the entire 2025 season due to an injury. This season, he was 4-0 with a 3.73 ERA in 26 games out of the bullpen. He was also 2-for-3 in save opportunities, so it was a surprise to see him be released.

Yankees GM Discusses Trade Deadline

New York had some clear needs entering the trade deadline, but the Yankees didn’t check them off.

The bullpen and catcher spot are still issues. Yet, Cashman felt like adding to the offense was the biggest need, which is why he was glad to add Garcia and Ramos.

“One of our first areas of need was to try to upgrade the offense in any way, shape or form while waiting for important players to come back off the IL,” Cashman said. “Ramos crushes left-handed pitching, García crushes right-handed pitching. … Aaron Boone has a better chance to match up than he did yesterday.”

The Yankees do have Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Giancarlo Stanton all on the injured list. So, New York needed to add some more offensive thump, which is what the team did.

New York Shuffles Roster

The Yankees also made some intriguing roster moves after the trade deadline.

Following New York’s 13-7 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Yankees announced they optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

New York will activate Ramos. They are also reportedly set to call up top prospect George Lombard Jr. in a surprising move.

The Yankees are 63-50 and 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the AL East.