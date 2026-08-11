New York Yankees Release 11-Year MLB Player Before Mariners Series

On Monday, the New York Yankees have the day off following a series with the Atlanta Braves (at home).

They won two out of three games in the series, but are coming off a 2-1 loss on Sunday.

The Yankees will return to play on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners.

Yankees Release 11-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Tuesday’s series, news came out that the Yankees had released a player from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 10): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders released RHP Rafael Montero.”

Montero did not appear in a game for the Yankees.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

@NYY_Prospects wrote: “RailRiders released RHP Rafael Montero. He made headlines in spring training with a visa issue preventing him from pushing for a roster spot, but the veteran has struggled to a 5.68 ERA in 27 innings with 33 strikeouts with SWB this season.”

Looking At Montero

Montero has spent 11 seasons at the MLB level, most recently pitching for the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers in 2025.

He has also had stops with the New York Mets, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.

His longest run came with Houston (five seasons).

In 2022, Montero helped the Astros win the World Series title.

He also went 5-2 with a 2.37 ERA in 71 games.

Montero will turn 36 in October.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up the veteran before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-52 record in 118 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 29-26 in the 55 games they have played at home in the Bronx).