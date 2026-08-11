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New York Yankees Release 11-Year MLB Player Before Mariners Series

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BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Yankees have the day off following a series with the Atlanta Braves (at home).

They won two out of three games in the series, but are coming off a 2-1 loss on Sunday.

The Yankees will return to play on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners.

Yankees Release 11-Year MLB Player

GettyRelief pitcher Rafael Montero #99 of the Detroit Tigers reacts as he leaves the game during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 24, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ahead of Tuesday’s series, news came out that the Yankees had released a player from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 10): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders released RHP Rafael Montero.”

Montero did not appear in a game for the Yankees.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

@NYY_Prospects wrote: “RailRiders released RHP Rafael Montero. He made headlines in spring training with a visa issue preventing him from pushing for a roster spot, but the veteran has struggled to a 5.68 ERA in 27 innings with 33 strikeouts with SWB this season.”

Looking At Montero

GettyRafael Montero #48 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the 10th inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on April 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Montero has spent 11 seasons at the MLB level, most recently pitching for the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers in 2025.

He has also had stops with the New York Mets, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.

His longest run came with Houston (five seasons).

GettyRafael Montero #47 of the Houston Astros reacts after the final out for the win against the Texas Rangers during Game Four of the Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 19, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

In 2022, Montero helped the Astros win the World Series title.

He also went 5-2 with a 2.37 ERA in 71 games.

Montero will turn 36 in October.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up the veteran before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyHome plate umpire Dan Merzel #3 talks to manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-52 record in 118 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 29-26 in the 55 games they have played at home in the Bronx).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Release 11-Year MLB Player Before Mariners Series

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