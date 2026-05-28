Recently Released Yankees Player Still Flourishing With New MLB Team

On Thursday, the Chicago White Sox finished their series with the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field.

The White Sox won by a score of 6-2.

Randal Grichuk finished with one hit and three RBI’s.

Released Yankees Player Flourishing With White Sox

Considering the low expectations, Grichuk has been an incredible addition to the White Sox this season.

He had been released by the New York Yankees on May 1.

The 34-year-old then signed with the White Sox on May 4.

Currently, he is batting .333 with 12 hits, four home runs, 13 RBI’s and five runs in his first 18 games with the team.

Social Media Reacts To Grichuk Finding His Way

Here’s what people have been saying about Grichuk:

Just Baseball: “Randal Grichuk in 16 games with the Yankees: .194 AVG | 0 HR | 2 RBI | .535 OPS | 43 wRC+

Randal Grichuk in 18 games since joining the White Sox: .353 AVG | 4 HR | 13 RBI | 1.124 OPS | 213 wRC+

Grichuk has found his footing in Chicago 🔥”

Chuck Garfien: “Randal Grichuk delivers again. A bases clearing double. He has 13 RBIs in 36 plate appearances with the White Sox. They lead the Twins 5-0.”

@RyanMcavoy15: “it’s crazy how he turned his horrible start to the year to these type of numbers”

@Bri_Dale: “It was obvious he was gonna be good when he was heating up before being DFAd”

Noah Phalen: “Randal Grichuk has been an awesome pickup by the White Sox. Seems to get a hit in a clutch spot every time he’s in the lineup”

@FleecedByGetz: “I love Randal Grichuk man. What a signing by Getz”

@Bri_Dale: “Just a reminder, Grichuk shoulda never been DFAd, could really need him rn”

Grichuk’s Background

Grichuk was picked in the first round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Toronto Blue Jays, St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals over 13 seasons.