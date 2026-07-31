New York Yankees Reportedly Receiving Trade Interest On 19-Year-Old

On Thursday, the New York Yankees lost to the Chicago White Sox by a score of 2-1 at Rate Field.

That said, they still split the four-game series.

Yankees Reportedly Receiving Trade Interest On 19-Year-Old

Also on Thursday, Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reported the news that the Yankees are getting interest from other teams on one of their prospects.

Romero wrote: “Yankees OF prospect Wilberson De Peña was not in the Single-A lineup today due to a scheduled day off.

However, according to sources, three to four teams currently engaged in trade discussions with the Yankees have inquired about De Peña, who leads the FCL with 16 HR.”

De Peña is 19.

He was recently promoted.

@YankeesFarm wrote (on July 27): “🎙️Wilberson De Peña has been promoted to Single A Tampa! WSP crushed the FCL: .358/.411 – 1.088 38 XBH – 16 HR, 67 RBI 6.9 BB% – 19.8 K% 152 wRC+”

Social Media Reacts To Report

Here’s what people were saying about Romero’s report:

@eyyankees: “Wow folks… something could be brewing!”

@BobbyMilone29: “Of course teams will ask for him But no way in hell should they trade him for a bat like Adell, that would be idiotic”

@AnthonyGros13: “Day off for Pena but clearly has interest around the league…… wouldn’t it be something to get Jo Adell for Pena??? LOL”