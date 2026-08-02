Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Reportedly Remain Interested In 8-Year MLB Player

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres looks on during the seventh inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park on September 14, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Chicago Cubs.

After splitting four games with the Chicago White Sox, they will look to take two out of three from the Cubs.

Yankees Reportedly Interested In 8-Year MLB Player

GettyAdrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres reacts after striking out Heliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a game at Petco Park on August 01, 2026 in San Diego, California.

With the trade deadline coming up on Monday, the Yankees have been mentioned in an abundance of rumors.

On Sunday afternoon, Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reported that they are still a team with interest in Adrian Morejon.

Romero wrote: “Adrián Morejón has drawn significant trade interest in recent days, with clubs such as the Yankees, Rays, and Pirates among those closely monitoring the Padres left-hander, per source. One executive believes he won’t be traded.”

Looking At Morejon

GettyFreddy Fermin #54 talks with Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres on the mound during the eighth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park on May 09, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Morejon is in the middle of his eighth season in the MLB (all with the Padres).

Right now, he is 8-2 with a 3.07 ERA in 51 games.

In 2025, Morejon made the MLB All-Star Game.

GettyManager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers removes Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres from the game during the seventh inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

At just 27, Morejon is an ideal piece to add for a contending team looking to win the 2026 World Series.

Over 236 career games, he has gone 31-13 with a 3.35 ERA.

Looking At The Yankees

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees reacts to a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 62-49 record in 111 games.

They are 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Looking At The Padres

GettyFreddy Fermin #54, Ty France #25, Jake Cronenworth #9 and Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres talk to Wandy Peralta #58 of the San Diego Padres as he is taken out of the game during the sixth inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park on August 01, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Padres are the third-place team in the National League West with a 57-54 record in 111 games.

They are one game out of the final playoff spot.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Reportedly Remain Interested In 8-Year MLB Player

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x