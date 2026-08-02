New York Yankees Reportedly Remain Interested In 8-Year MLB Player

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Chicago Cubs.

After splitting four games with the Chicago White Sox, they will look to take two out of three from the Cubs.

Yankees Reportedly Interested In 8-Year MLB Player

With the trade deadline coming up on Monday, the Yankees have been mentioned in an abundance of rumors.

On Sunday afternoon, Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reported that they are still a team with interest in Adrian Morejon.

Romero wrote: “Adrián Morejón has drawn significant trade interest in recent days, with clubs such as the Yankees, Rays, and Pirates among those closely monitoring the Padres left-hander, per source. One executive believes he won’t be traded.”

Looking At Morejon

Morejon is in the middle of his eighth season in the MLB (all with the Padres).

Right now, he is 8-2 with a 3.07 ERA in 51 games.

In 2025, Morejon made the MLB All-Star Game.

At just 27, Morejon is an ideal piece to add for a contending team looking to win the 2026 World Series.

Over 236 career games, he has gone 31-13 with a 3.35 ERA.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 62-49 record in 111 games.

They are 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Looking At The Padres

The Padres are the third-place team in the National League West with a 57-54 record in 111 games.

They are one game out of the final playoff spot.