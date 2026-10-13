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New York Yankees Fan Favorite Retired With $25 Million In Career Earnings

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NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 2: Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees watches his two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on June 2, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Last week, the New York Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in Game 3 of the ALDS (in the Bronx).

With the loss, they were swept (and lost in the ALDS for the second straight year).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

New York Yankees Fan Favorite Retired With $25 Million

GettyGio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a double in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 27, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida.

With their season over, it’s worth reflecting on a player who recently retired.

Gio Urshela (who was once a Yankees fan favorite) has called it quits.

He did not play in the MLB during the 2026 season.

MLB wrote (on May 18): “Gio Urshela has announced his retirement after 10 Major League seasons spent with the Guardians, Blue Jays, Yankees, Twins, Angels, Tigers, Braves and A’s.”

GettyGio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after Miguel Andujar enters the game to pinch run in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on June 22, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

It’s also worth noting that he made over $25 million during his MLB career (h/t Spotrac).

His biggest salary came with the Angels during the 2023 season.

Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group wrote (on February 18, 2023): “The #Angels won their arb hearing with Gio Urshela ($8.4M) and lost against Hunter Renfroe ($11.9)”

Looking At Urshela’s Time With New York

GettyGio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees points to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets in the second inning during game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Urshela had the longest stint of his career with the Yankees (three seasons).

In 2019, he batted .314 with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs.

The 35-year-old became a fan favorite in the Bronx.

He also appeared in 17 MLB playoff games for the franchise.

GettyGio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees reacts in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets in the second inning during game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Urshela last played in the MLB during the 2025 season with the Athletics.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Fan Favorite Retired With $25 Million In Career Earnings

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