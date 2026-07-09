New York Yankees Reveal George Lombard Jr. Injury Update During Rays Series

Shortstop George Lombard Jr., the New York Yankees’ No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline, has been on the injured list since June 18 after suffering a two-finger sprain during a Triple-A game.

Before Thursday’s series finale between the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, manager Aaron Boone provided an update on Lombard.

Yankees Reveal George Lombard Jr. Injury Update

Via MLB.com’s Bryan Hock on X: “George Lombard Jr. has resumed hitting and fielding. He is close to a return, Aaron Boone said.”

Lombard is MLB Pipeline’s No. 20 overall prospect. Earlier this month, he was selected for this year’s All-Star Futures Game.

The Yankees drafted Lombard, 21, in the first round (No. 26) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Gulliver Prep School in Miami. His younger brother, shortstop Jacob Lombard, is the No. 5 overall prospect in this year’s draft class, per MLB Pipeline.

In 62 games between Triple-A and Double-A this season, Lombard has slashed .258./387/.446 (124 wRC+) with eight home runs, 25 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

In 317 career minor-league games, Lombard, the son of former big leaguer George Lombard Sr., has hit .241/.365/.376 with 22 home runs, 125 RBI and 90 stolen bases.

Per his scouting report on MLB Pipeline, Lombard is projected to hit for more power than contact and is a strong defender.

New York Yankees Right Now

It’s no secret that the Yankees are struggling right now. They have lost 11 of their last 13 games.

The main issue for New York during its recent skid has been the lack of offensive production. During their rough 13-game stretch, the Yankees’ offense hit just .166/.218/.287 with a 31.2% strikeout rate.

New York’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday displayed how much the offense has been struggling lately. Right-hander Gerrit Cole had a solid start, allowing three earned runs with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings, but the offense was no help, collecting just six hits en route to being shut out 3-0 by Tampa Bay.

After last night’s loss, the Yankees’ record fell to 50-42. Most teams wouldn’t complain about being eight games above .500. However, New York is arguably the best team in the AL, leading the league in run differential at +77.

Because of their recent skid, the Yankees have fallen to five games behind the Rays for first place in the AL East. The Rays, who are second in the AL in run differential at +36, have the best record in the AL at 54-36.

The Yankees are still in playoff position, holding the first AL Wild Card spot with a four-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians, who are in second place in the AL Wild Card standings.

The Yankees aim to split the four-game series against the Rays on Thursday. The game will begin at 1:10 p.m. EST. Paul Blackburn (2-1, 2.22 ERA, 32 SO, 44 2/3 IP)will start a bullpen game for the Yankees, while right-hander Drew Rasmussen (7-4, 2.78 ERA, 96 SO, 97 IP) is slated to start for the Rays. Fans can watch the game on the YES Network and Rays.TV.