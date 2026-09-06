New York Yankees Star Ben Rice Makes Aaron Judge Statement

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

The Yankees won by a score of 5-1.

Ben Rice finished with three hits and two walks.

Rice Makes Aaron Judge Statement

After the game, Rice was asked about Aaron Judge (via YES Network).

The three-time MVP has been out since May 31 with an injury.

Reporter: “There’s been a lot of weight on all you guys since Judge went down. He seems to be getting close now. What do you think the impact of that’s going to be when he does come back?”

Rice: “That’d be hard to put into words. I’m not exactly sure what the status is, but we’re all as eager to have him back now as we were right when he went out. It would mean a lot to us.”

Looking At Judge

Judge was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Fresno State.

He has spent all 11 seasons of his career with the Yankees.

MLB.com wrote (on September 5): “Took on-field batting practice Sept. 4 and 5. Has been facing velocity, running bases and performing outfield work. Expected to face live pitching Sept. 7 in New York. Could return for Yankees’ next homestand.”

Before getting hurt, Judge was batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

Looking At Rice

As for Rice, he is in the middle of his third season (all with the Yankees).

The 2026 All-Star is batting .257 with 130 hits, 36 home runs, 88 RBIs, 87 runs and three stolen bases in 135 games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-61 record in 142 games.

They are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Following one more game with the Padres, the Yankees will head home to host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in the Bronx.