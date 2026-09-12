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New York Yankees Star Ben Rice Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kent J. Edwards/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets by a score of 6-4 in the first of their three-game series (in the Bronx).

The Yankees have now won four games in a row.

Aaron Judge returned to the lineup on Tuesday (and has played in three out of the last four games).

Ben Rice Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees reacts with Aaron Judge #99 after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 14, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

After Friday’s game, Ben Rice was asked about Judge when he met with the media (via YES Netwwork).

Reporter: “Do you feel like there’s an extra energy in the lineup when Judge is in there, whether he’s hitting or not, that you guys kind of perform better?”

Rice: “Absolutely. I feel like when he got back that really invigorated us. Of course, he’s been around in some sort of a presence over the last couple months that he’s been out. But having him actually in the dugout, in the lineup, on the field makes it feel a little different.”

Looking At Judge

GettyDerek Jeter hugs Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees during commemorations for the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. 

Looking At Rice

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat in the second inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Ben Rice Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement

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