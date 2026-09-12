NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kent J. Edwards/Getty Images)
Reporter: “Do you feel like there’s an extra energy in the lineup when Judge is in there, whether he’s hitting or not, that you guys kind of perform better?”
Rice: “Absolutely. I feel like when he got back that really invigorated us. Of course, he’s been around in some sort of a presence over the last couple months that he’s been out. But having him actually in the dugout, in the lineup, on the field makes it feel a little different.”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Friday night, the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets by a score of 6-4 in the first of their three-game series (in the Bronx).The Yankees have now won four games in a row.Aaron Judge returned to the lineup on Tuesday (and has played in three out of the last four games).Ben Rice […]
New York Yankees Star Ben Rice Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement