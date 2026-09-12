New York Yankees Star Ben Rice Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement

On Friday night, the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets by a score of 6-4 in the first of their three-game series (in the Bronx).

The Yankees have now won four games in a row.

Aaron Judge returned to the lineup on Tuesday (and has played in three out of the last four games).

Ben Rice Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement

After Friday’s game, Ben Rice was asked about Judge when he met with the media (via YES Netwwork).

Reporter: “Do you feel like there’s an extra energy in the lineup when Judge is in there, whether he’s hitting or not, that you guys kind of perform better?”

Rice: “Absolutely. I feel like when he got back that really invigorated us. Of course, he’s been around in some sort of a presence over the last couple months that he’s been out. But having him actually in the dugout, in the lineup, on the field makes it feel a little different.”

Looking At Judge

Looking At Rice