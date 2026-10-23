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Aaron Judge’s Ex-New York Yankees Teammate Retired With Over $135 Million

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates his home run with Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees during the fifth inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are coming off another disappointing postseason.

After reaching the 2024 World Series, they have now lost in the ALDS two years in a row.

Most recently, the Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays on October 7.

4-Year Yankees Player Retired With Over $135 Million

GettyAnthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees fields a hit by Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in game four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Anthony Rizzo.

The former Yankees star (who was with the team when they reached the World Series) retired in 2025.

MLB wrote (on September 10, 2025): “Anthony Rizzo has announced his retirement after 14 seasons with the Cubs, Yankees and Padres. Rizzo was a 4-time Gold Glove Award winner (2016, 2018-2020) and won Platinum Glove honors in 2016. He was also a 3-time All-Star (2014-2016) and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2016. In 2017, Rizzo was bestowed with the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award. And, of course, he was an integral part of the @Cubs 2016 #WorldSeries championship team.”

GettyAlex Verdugo #24 of the New York Yankees celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Anthony Rizzo #48 in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

It’s also worth noting that Rizzo made a lot of money over his MLB career.

He called it quits with over $135 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Rizzo In The Bronx

GettyAnthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees claps after hitting a single to right field in the top of the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on September 19, 2021 in New York City.

Rizzo was traded to the Yankees after a 10-year run with the Chicago Cubs.

He spent part of four seasons playing in the Bronx.

Over that period (out of his prime), Rizzo batted .234 with 60 home runs and 172 RBIs in 370 games.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on July 29, 2021: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired INF Anthony Rizzo and cash considerations from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Alexander Vizcaíno and outfielder Kevin Alcántara.”

Rizzo (who is 37) was picked in the 6th round of the 2007 MLB Draft out of high school.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Aaron Judge’s Ex-New York Yankees Teammate Retired With Over $135 Million

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