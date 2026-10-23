Aaron Judge’s Ex-New York Yankees Teammate Retired With Over $135 Million

The New York Yankees are coming off another disappointing postseason.

After reaching the 2024 World Series, they have now lost in the ALDS two years in a row.

Most recently, the Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays on October 7.

4-Year Yankees Player Retired With Over $135 Million

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Anthony Rizzo.

The former Yankees star (who was with the team when they reached the World Series) retired in 2025.

MLB wrote (on September 10, 2025): “Anthony Rizzo has announced his retirement after 14 seasons with the Cubs, Yankees and Padres. Rizzo was a 4-time Gold Glove Award winner (2016, 2018-2020) and won Platinum Glove honors in 2016. He was also a 3-time All-Star (2014-2016) and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2016. In 2017, Rizzo was bestowed with the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award. And, of course, he was an integral part of the @Cubs 2016 #WorldSeries championship team.”

It’s also worth noting that Rizzo made a lot of money over his MLB career.

He called it quits with over $135 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Rizzo In The Bronx

Rizzo was traded to the Yankees after a 10-year run with the Chicago Cubs.

He spent part of four seasons playing in the Bronx.

Over that period (out of his prime), Rizzo batted .234 with 60 home runs and 172 RBIs in 370 games.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on July 29, 2021: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired INF Anthony Rizzo and cash considerations from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Alexander Vizcaíno and outfielder Kevin Alcántara.”

Rizzo (who is 37) was picked in the 6th round of the 2007 MLB Draft out of high school.