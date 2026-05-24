Former Yankees 8-Time All-Star Raking in Mexican League

Former New York Yankees star infielder Robinson Cano is still playing baseball at age 43.

Cano last played in the MLB in 2022 with the Atlanta Braves, but is playing for Diablos Rojos del Mexico of the Mexican League. He’s been playing for the team since 2024 and remains one of the team’s top hitters.

Despite being 43, Cano has played in 29 of the 32 games the team has played. He’s hitting .323 with 7 home runs and 30 RBIs, as his bat is still a key part of his game. He also has an OPS of .949, showing the slug is also there, as he’s one of his team’s top hitters.

Cano made his MLB debut on May 3, 2005, with the New York Yankees, and he spent his first nine seasons in the Bronx before a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Seattle Mariners.

Cano helped the Yankees in a World Series in 2009 and is an eight-time All-Star, with five of those coming while he was in New York.

The five-time Silver Slugger Award winner also had stints with the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, and the Braves in his MLB career. After his stint with Atlanta, he played for the Dubai Wolves.

During his time in the Mexican League, Cano’s bat has continued to remain a key part of his offense. He led the league in hits in 2024 and won the league batting title, hitting .431/.475/.639 with 14 home runs and 77 RBIs.

Cano helped Diablos Rojos del Mexico win back-to-back titles in 2024 and 2025 and earned his 4,000th professional hit on September 15.

Cano Reflects on Leaving Yankees

Although the Mariners gave Cano the most money, he admitted that leaving the Yankees wasn’t easy.

Speaking to NJ.com in January of 2024, Cano reflected on his ending with the Yankees, and said it wasn’t something he wanted.

“I told my agent, I don’t want to leave. I want to stay,” Cano said. “But, at the end of the day my last name is Canó, you know? At the end of the day, I want to sign a contract with the Yankees. If they came back to me with $200 for 10 years, I would have taken it.”

After the Yankees opted not to give what Cano asked for, which was less than what Seattle offered, he took the Mariners deal, which was emotional for him.

“I even cried, I didn’t cry because they said no to me, I just didn’t want to leave,” Canó recalls. “I had to decide between the Yankees and Seattle, and it was like growing up in a neighborhood where you know everybody, you go to the same schools and then you have to leave. You’re going to miss everybody and everything. Everything was going well for me. Thank God I got to play in a City where there weren’t any problems. Everything was going well, and then all of this happened.”

Cano appeared in 1374 games with the Yankees in his career.

Who is Cano Playing With?

Cano isn’t the only former MLB player to be on his team in the Mexican League.

Instead, the team is littered with former MLBers, as the full list is as follows: