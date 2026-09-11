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New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Critical Mets Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: Carlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees pitches during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are set to kick off their series against the New York Mets on Friday. This is an important series for the Yankees, as they are starting to get closer to the Tampa Bay Rays for the first-place spot in the American League East and need to keep their momentum going.

Now, with the Yankees’ series against the Mets just about here, they have announced their starting pitchers for this big series.

New York Yankees Probable Starters Announced for Mets Series

New York Yankees v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 29: Carlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Athletics in the first inning at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

According to MLB.com, here are the Yankees’ probable starters for their series against the Mets.

  • Friday, September 11: Carlos Rodon (5-3, 3.09 ERA, 70 SO) vs. Nolan McLean (11-8, 3.06 ERA, 179 SO)
  • Saturday, September 12: Gerrit Cole (8-8, 3.41 ERA, 113 SO) vs. Zac Thornton (3-5, 3.53 ERA, 51 SO)
  • Sunday, September 13: Cam Schlitter (13-6, 2.01 ERA, 220 SO) vs. Christian Scott (4-4, 3.81 ERA, 120 SO)

With this, the Yankees have three of their big-name pitchers in Carlos Rodon, Gerrit Cole, and Cam Schlitter all set to make starts against the Mets. Due to this, the Yankees have a golden chance to pick up wins against the Mets as they aim to catch up to the Rays in the AL East standings.

Yankees Looking to Get Revenge Against the Mets

New York Yankees v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 17: Marcus Semien #10 of the New York Mets slides home with the game-winning run during the tenth inning past Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees at Citi Field on May 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Yankees played the Mets earlier this season, as they had a three-game series from May 15 to May 17. It was a tough series for the Yankees as they lost two out of their three games against the Mets. Now, the AL East club will be looking to get their revenge against the Mets in this series.

It will be interesting to see if the Yankees win this series against the Mets from here. With Rodon, Cole, and Schlitter all set to start, they have a good chance to do just that.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Critical Mets Series

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