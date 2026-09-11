New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Critical Mets Series

The New York Yankees are set to kick off their series against the New York Mets on Friday. This is an important series for the Yankees, as they are starting to get closer to the Tampa Bay Rays for the first-place spot in the American League East and need to keep their momentum going.

Now, with the Yankees’ series against the Mets just about here, they have announced their starting pitchers for this big series.

New York Yankees Probable Starters Announced for Mets Series

According to MLB.com, here are the Yankees’ probable starters for their series against the Mets.

Friday, September 11: Carlos Rodon (5-3, 3.09 ERA, 70 SO) vs. Nolan McLean (11-8, 3.06 ERA, 179 SO)

Saturday, September 12: Gerrit Cole (8-8, 3.41 ERA, 113 SO) vs. Zac Thornton (3-5, 3.53 ERA, 51 SO)

Sunday, September 13: Cam Schlitter (13-6, 2.01 ERA, 220 SO) vs. Christian Scott (4-4, 3.81 ERA, 120 SO)

With this, the Yankees have three of their big-name pitchers in Carlos Rodon, Gerrit Cole, and Cam Schlitter all set to make starts against the Mets. Due to this, the Yankees have a golden chance to pick up wins against the Mets as they aim to catch up to the Rays in the AL East standings.

Yankees Looking to Get Revenge Against the Mets

The Yankees played the Mets earlier this season, as they had a three-game series from May 15 to May 17. It was a tough series for the Yankees as they lost two out of their three games against the Mets. Now, the AL East club will be looking to get their revenge against the Mets in this series.

It will be interesting to see if the Yankees win this series against the Mets from here. With Rodon, Cole, and Schlitter all set to start, they have a good chance to do just that.