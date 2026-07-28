New York Yankees Announced Carlos Rodón News Before White Sox Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They won by a score of 9-5.

Ali Sánchez led the way with one home run and three RBIs.

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic wrote: “Ali Sanchez got back his first home run ball from the fan who caught it. Sanchez took a picture with him and signed a couple of baseballs for him. In Sanchez’s locker, the ball was already in a plastic display case.”

New York Yankees Announced Carlos Rodón News

The Yankees have been without one of their best pitchers (Carlos Rodón) since June 28.

Ahead of their series with the White Sox, the Yankees announced the latest update on the 33-year-old.

MLB.com wrote (on July 27): “Had a “two up” side session July 23 of approximately 35 pitches. Scheduled to face hitters again July 29 in Somerset.”

Before getting hurt, Rodón had gone 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA in nine starts.

He is in the middle of his fourth season as a member of the Yankees.

Before the Yankees, Rodón had spent time with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants over 12 total seasons.

He is a three-time MLB All-Star.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 15, 2022): “Left-hander Carlos Rodón and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a six-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.”

Over 240 career games (235 starts), Rodón has gone 97-74 with a 3.72 ERA.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 60-46 record in 106 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 34-23 in 57 games played away from the Bronx).