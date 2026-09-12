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New York Yankees Star Sends Out 6-Word Post After Mets Game

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 06: Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning during a 2024 Grapefruit League Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on March 06, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the New York Mets in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 6-4.

Carlos Rodón got the start, going 6.1 innings.

He let up just one earned run with eight strikeouts.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote: “The Yankees take this Subway Series opener behind a strong start from Carlos Rodón (6 1/3 IP, 2 R). Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run. Nolan McLean allowed five runs on a a career-high 10 hits over five innings for the Mets.”

Rodón Sends Out 6-Word Post After Mets Game

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the first inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats to honor first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on New York during the game.

After the big win, Rodón made a post to Instagram.

There were over 5,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “More than just a game tonight. #NeverForget”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@yankeesavenue: “You are a great Yankee”

@presidentraikou: “Amazing outing! 🔥”

@ricaso_sporttt: “Great Game Today 🫡 Carlos”

@unholyny19: “Look at Carlos Rodon man, so inspirational.”

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees reacts as he is pulled from the game in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

@ilopez_11: “Way to pitch Carlos!!!! Good game today”

@richard_con2an1: “WHAT AN OUTING GOAT 🐐”

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 18, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Rodón is in the middle of his fourth season with the Yankees.

He has also spent time with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants over 12 MLB seasons.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-62 record in 147 games.

Following two more games with the Mets, the Yankees will head on the road to visit the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Sends Out 6-Word Post After Mets Game

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