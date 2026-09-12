New York Yankees Star Sends Out 6-Word Post After Mets Game

On Friday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the New York Mets in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 6-4.

Carlos Rodón got the start, going 6.1 innings.

He let up just one earned run with eight strikeouts.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote: “The Yankees take this Subway Series opener behind a strong start from Carlos Rodón (6 1/3 IP, 2 R). Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run. Nolan McLean allowed five runs on a a career-high 10 hits over five innings for the Mets.”

Rodón Sends Out 6-Word Post After Mets Game

After the big win, Rodón made a post to Instagram.

There were over 5,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “More than just a game tonight. #NeverForget”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@yankeesavenue: “You are a great Yankee”

@presidentraikou: “Amazing outing! 🔥”

@ricaso_sporttt: “Great Game Today 🫡 Carlos”

@unholyny19: “Look at Carlos Rodon man, so inspirational.”

@ilopez_11: “Way to pitch Carlos!!!! Good game today”

@richard_con2an1: “WHAT AN OUTING GOAT 🐐”

Rodón is in the middle of his fourth season with the Yankees.

He has also spent time with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants over 12 MLB seasons.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-62 record in 147 games.

Following two more games with the Mets, the Yankees will head on the road to visit the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Monday.