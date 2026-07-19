Injured New York Yankees Player Still Owed $54 Million After This Season

On Saturday, the New York Yankees were supposed to play the second game of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The game was postponed (and moved to Sunday).

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Tonight’s Yankees-Dodgers game (Saturday, July 18) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, July 19 at 12:35 P.M.”

The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 loss on Friday.

Injured Yankees Player Still Owed $54 Million

The Yankees have been without one of their best pitchers (Carlos Rodon) since June 28.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the team announced the latest update on Rodon.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Carlos Rodón (left elbow inflammation) threw 10 pitches from a mound on Thursday.”

It’s worth noting that Rodon is making $27 million this year.

Following this season, the Yankees still owe him $54 million (his contract expires after the 2028 season).

The three-time MLB All-Star has gone 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA in nine starts this year.

Looking At Rodon

Rodon was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

Following Chicago, Rodon spent one season (2022) on the San Francisco Giants before joining the Yankees.

Over 240 career games, the 33-year-old has gone 97-74 with a 3.72 ERA.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into Sunday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-43 record in 97 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 23-21 in 44 games at home).

Currently, the Yankees are 2.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Following Sunday’s games, they will host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.