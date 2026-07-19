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Injured New York Yankees Player Still Owed $54 Million After This Season

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 05: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees were supposed to play the second game of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The game was postponed (and moved to Sunday).

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Tonight’s Yankees-Dodgers game (Saturday, July 18) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, July 19 at 12:35 P.M.”

The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 loss on Friday.

Injured Yankees Player Still Owed $54 Million

GettyPitcher Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees reacts after a called ball four to Trevor Story of the Boston Red Sox (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 24, 2025 in New York City.

The Yankees have been without one of their best pitchers (Carlos Rodon) since June 28.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the team announced the latest update on Rodon.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote:Carlos Rodón (left elbow inflammation) threw 10 pitches from a mound on Thursday.”

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 04, 2026 in New York City.

It’s worth noting that Rodon is making $27 million this year.

Following this season, the Yankees still owe him $54 million (his contract expires after the 2028 season).

The three-time MLB All-Star has gone 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA in nine starts this year.

Looking At Rodon

GettyCarlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees throws in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Rodon was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

Following Chicago, Rodon spent one season (2022) on the San Francisco Giants before joining the Yankees.

Over 240 career games, the 33-year-old has gone 97-74 with a 3.72 ERA.

Yankees Right Now

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a single to center field during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees come into Sunday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-43 record in 97 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 23-21 in 44 games at home).

Currently, the Yankees are 2.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Following Sunday’s games, they will host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Injured New York Yankees Player Still Owed $54 Million After This Season

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