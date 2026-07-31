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New York Yankees Announce Carlos Rodón Update Before Cubs Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 06: Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees leaves the game with manager Aaron Boone #17 during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a series where they split four games with the Chicago White Sox.

New York Yankees Announce Carlos Rodón Update

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees walks off the field against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning at Yankee Stadium on August 1, 2023 in New York City.

The Yankees remain without one of their best players (Carlos Rodón).

He has been out since June 28 with an injury.

This week, the Yankees announced the latest update on Rodón.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30): “Faced hitters July 29 with Double-A Somerset, a “two up” session of approximately 30 pitches. “By all accounts, it went well,” manager Aaron Boone said July 30. Unclear if next outing will come in a Minor League rehab game, Boone said.”

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

According to the site, Rodón could return to action next month.

He is currently 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA in nine games this year.

Looking At Rodón’s Career

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning during a 2024 Grapefruit League Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on March 06, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Rodón (who was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft) has had a very productive career.

The 33-year-old has also had stints with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants over 12 MLB seasons.

He is a three-time MLB All-Star.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 15, 2022): “Left-hander Carlos Rodón and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a six-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.”

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees walks through the dugout after he was removed from a game against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 10, 2024 in New York City.

Rodón has gone 97-74 with a 3.72 ERA in 240 games (235 starts).

Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 61-48 record in 109 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 35-25 in 60 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Carlos Rodón Update Before Cubs Series

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