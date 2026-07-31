New York Yankees Announce Carlos Rodón Update Before Cubs Series

On Friday afternoon, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a series where they split four games with the Chicago White Sox.

New York Yankees Announce Carlos Rodón Update

The Yankees remain without one of their best players (Carlos Rodón).

He has been out since June 28 with an injury.

This week, the Yankees announced the latest update on Rodón.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30): “Faced hitters July 29 with Double-A Somerset, a “two up” session of approximately 30 pitches. “By all accounts, it went well,” manager Aaron Boone said July 30. Unclear if next outing will come in a Minor League rehab game, Boone said.”

According to the site, Rodón could return to action next month.

He is currently 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA in nine games this year.

Looking At Rodón’s Career

Rodón (who was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft) has had a very productive career.

The 33-year-old has also had stints with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants over 12 MLB seasons.

He is a three-time MLB All-Star.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 15, 2022): “Left-hander Carlos Rodón and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a six-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.”

Rodón has gone 97-74 with a 3.72 ERA in 240 games (235 starts).

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 61-48 record in 109 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 35-25 in 60 games on the road).