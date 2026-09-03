New York Yankees Star Carlos Rodón’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt 14-Word Post

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will get the day off following a series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

The Yankees most recently won by a score of 6-3 on Wednesday night.

They also took two out of three games in the series.

Carlos Rodón’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt 14-Word Post

During their series with the Angels, Carlos Rodón’s wife (Ashley) sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “POV: Your dad plays for the Yankees, so naturally you assume you do too. 🤣🥰”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@bearsdenessentials: “I mean, I’ll for sure be cheering your kiddos on if they take up Carlos’ mantle and pitch for the Yanks in a couple decades 💪🏻🫶”

@jess.farkas: “Seems accurate! Haha 😂 so cute”

@lexileyva_: “Love this! My fav Yankee family 😍”

@kellynash: “They are gonna look back on these forever”

@lavidarox: “🫶 omg they are so big now 🥹”

@lexvaughn_: “Stunning fam!!🫶🏼”

@jessicasuzanne2024: “There getting so big Ashley 🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️💙💙”

@lorilightcap: “Oh my gosh ❤️ how I love this! Those two little boys with their Dad 💙💙”

Rodon is in the middle of his fourth season with the Yankees.

He has also spent time with the San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox over 12 years at the MLB level.

Right now, the three-time MLB All-Star is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA in 12 starts.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are in the middle of a very strong 2026 regular season.

They are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-60 record in 140 games.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 6-4 (and they are 43-29 in 72 games on the road).

The Yankees will visit the San Diego Padres on Friday night.