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New York Yankees Star Carlos Rodón’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt 14-Word Post

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 07: Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on July 7, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will get the day off following a series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

The Yankees most recently won by a score of 6-3 on Wednesday night.

They also took two out of three games in the series.

Carlos Rodón’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt 14-Word Post

GettySamantha Busch, Ashley Rodón and Carlos Rodón attend the Carlos Rodón Foundation 2026 Willow Gala at the Refinery on August 24, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York.

During their series with the Angels, Carlos Rodón’s wife (Ashley) sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “POV: Your dad plays for the Yankees, so naturally you assume you do too. 🤣🥰”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@bearsdenessentials: “I mean, I’ll for sure be cheering your kiddos on if they take up Carlos’ mantle and pitch for the Yanks in a couple decades 💪🏻🫶”

@jess.farkas: “Seems accurate! Haha 😂 so cute”

@lexileyva_: “Love this! My fav Yankee family 😍”

@kellynash: “They are gonna look back on these forever”

GettyAshley Rodón and Carlos Rodón speak onstage at the Carlos Rodón Foundation 2026 Willow Gala at the Refinery on August 24, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York.

@lavidarox: “🫶 omg they are so big now 🥹”

@lexvaughn_: “Stunning fam!!🫶🏼”

@jessicasuzanne2024: “There getting so big Ashley 🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️💙💙”

@lorilightcap: “Oh my gosh ❤️ how I love this! Those two little boys with their Dad 💙💙”

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 18, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Rodon is in the middle of his fourth season with the Yankees.

He has also spent time with the San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox over 12 years at the MLB level.

Right now, the three-time MLB All-Star is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA in 12 starts.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees runs out a single during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Yankees are in the middle of a very strong 2026 regular season.

They are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-60 record in 140 games.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 6-4 (and they are 43-29 in 72 games on the road).

GettyManager Aaron Boone speaks to media before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California. 

The Yankees will visit the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Carlos Rodón’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt 14-Word Post

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