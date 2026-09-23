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Alex Rodriguez’s Former New York Yankees Teammate Is Still Playing In MLB

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NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: Kirby Yates #39 of the New York Yankees reacts against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium on April 21, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in the Bronx.

They won the first game of the day by a score of 2-0.

Alex Rodriguez’s Former Yankees Teammate Still Playing

GettyKirby Yates #54 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on August 30, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

With the 2026 regular season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees pitcher is still playing at 39.

Kirby Yates is in the middle of his 12th season pitching in the MLB (and currently with the Pittsburgh Pirates).

On Tuesday, he was activated off the injured list.

The Pirates wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: We have reinstated RHP Kirby Yates from the 15-Day IL. RHP Camilo Doval has been designated for assignment.”

Yates has gone 2-5 with a 3.40 ERA in 44 games for the Pirates (and Los Angeles Angels) this year.

Looking At Yates’ Stint With New York

GettyKirby Yates #39 of the New York Yankees pitches during the fifth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 29, 2016 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Yates spent the third season of his MLB career with the Yankees.

During that time, he played next to retired legends such as Alex Rodriguez, Mark Teixeira and CC Sabathia.

Over 41 games, Yates went 2-1 with a 5.23 ERA.

MLB.com wrote (on October 5, 2016): “Los Angeles Angels claimed RHP Kirby Yates off waivers from New York Yankees.”

Looking At Yates’ Other Stops

GettyKirby Yates #39 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the eighth inning against the National League during the 94th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Globe Life Field on July 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Yates was picked in the 26th round of the 2005 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Yankees, Angels and Pirates, he has also had stops with the Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

In 2019 and 2024, Yates made the MLB All-Star Game.

GettyPitcher Kirby Yates #39 of the San Diego Padres throws in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 31, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

With how well Yates has played this year, it will be interesting to see if he is on a roster during the 2027 season (at 40).

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 90-66 record in 156 games.

They have already clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Alex Rodriguez’s Former New York Yankees Teammate Is Still Playing In MLB

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