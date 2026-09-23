Alex Rodriguez’s Former New York Yankees Teammate Is Still Playing In MLB

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in the Bronx.

They won the first game of the day by a score of 2-0.

Alex Rodriguez’s Former Yankees Teammate Still Playing

With the 2026 regular season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees pitcher is still playing at 39.

Kirby Yates is in the middle of his 12th season pitching in the MLB (and currently with the Pittsburgh Pirates).

On Tuesday, he was activated off the injured list.

The Pirates wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: We have reinstated RHP Kirby Yates from the 15-Day IL. RHP Camilo Doval has been designated for assignment.”

Yates has gone 2-5 with a 3.40 ERA in 44 games for the Pirates (and Los Angeles Angels) this year.

Looking At Yates’ Stint With New York

Yates spent the third season of his MLB career with the Yankees.

During that time, he played next to retired legends such as Alex Rodriguez, Mark Teixeira and CC Sabathia.

Over 41 games, Yates went 2-1 with a 5.23 ERA.

MLB.com wrote (on October 5, 2016): “Los Angeles Angels claimed RHP Kirby Yates off waivers from New York Yankees.”

Looking At Yates’ Other Stops

Yates was picked in the 26th round of the 2005 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Yankees, Angels and Pirates, he has also had stops with the Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

In 2019 and 2024, Yates made the MLB All-Star Game.

With how well Yates has played this year, it will be interesting to see if he is on a roster during the 2027 season (at 40).

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 90-66 record in 156 games.

They have already clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs.