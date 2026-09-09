Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Colorado Rockies.

The Yankees are coming off a 5-3 win on Tuesday night.

Aaron Judge made his return to the lineup (for the first time since May 31).

While he had no hits (and two strikeouts), there was a lot of excitement in the stadium.

Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Judge Statement

Earlier this month, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez mentioned Judge in an interview with The Traina Thoughts Podcast.

Jimmy Traina: “Now, you can’t say winning a World Series is on one player. It’s on a team. But at some point you have to say how many World Series does Juan Soto have to win for the Mets for that contract to either be justified or pay for itself? Because even if they won one in that contract, it’s like, okay, well he won one… I don’t want players like that on my team as a Yankee fan, because I feel like it’s just different if it’s an Aaron Judge who’s homegrown. Soto’s been on like five teams already… And then he goes to the Mets, two years of complete disaster. If you’re Juan Soto, what are you thinking right now after two years of a disaster after that contract?”

Rodriguez: “…You mentioned a guy in Aaron Judge. I think Ohtani, Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson. There are some names that not only transcend sport, their city, their stadium, but they’re global stars around the world. Muhammad Ali, Pelé. And I think Judge is one of those guys. I think Ohtani is one of those guys. So when you have those guys, I think it elevates the entire franchise, whether it’s enterprise value, revenue, ticket sales. You and I are watching more intently for good or bad, but we’re watching. And the question is, will Juan Soto do that for the New York Mets? Well, he has a long time to prove it, but he’s got off to a bit of a slower start because the team hasn’t done well. But there’s no concern for me that when it comes to stats and when it comes to performance, Juan Soto is going to be Juan Soto.”

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Looking At Judge

Judge is arguably the best player in all of baseball when healthy.

He is in the middle of his 11th MLB season (all with the Yankees).

The 34-year-old has also won three out of the last four American League MVP Awards.