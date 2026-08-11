Alex Rodriguez Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement Amid Injury To Yankees Star

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will host the Seattle Mariners for the first of a three-game series in the Bronx.

They most recently lost to the Atlanta Braves by a score of 2-1 on Sunday.

That said, the Yankees still took two out of three games in the series.

Alex Rodriguez Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

The Yankees will play their latest series without Aaron Judge.

He has been out since May 31 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Cleared for light exercises, including outdoor running and upper-body resistance training, after undergoing imaging Aug. 4. Performed on-field running Aug. 5. Rib is not completely healed but this is a first step toward baseball activities; Judge has not swung a bat since May 31.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was asked about Judge (via The Michael Kay Show).

Kay: “All right. So Alex, let me ask you this. This Judge injury, if everything goes well and he does come back, it’s going to be sometime in September. So that’s over three months that he’s out. How much time do you think he needs to lock in for them to make the playoffs and have the real Judge in the lineup?”

Rodriguez: “I don’t think it’s realistic in an injury like this one. It’s a very tough injury. Nobody wants to play more than Aaron Judge, but you can’t expect him to be Aaron Judge in September or early October. Maybe Aaron Judge can do that, but when you take that much time off, then the question is, we already had four or five DH’s, we just got two more at the trading deadline. Not being able to use that DH role as much as possible, I think hinders the Yankees. But if you put him now at DH, now you’re back to the same problems. You’re not bringing good defenders in and you have more lefties and you like to have some of the new guys also get some at bats at the DH spot, which is going to be interesting how Boone manages that.”

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The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-52 record in 118 games.