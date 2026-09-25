New York Yankees Announced Elmer Rodriguez News Before Orioles Series

On Friday, the New York Yankees will play two games against the Baltimore Orioles.

This will be their final series of the 2026 regular season before the MLB playoffs begin next week.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on Thursday: “Saturday’s Yankees-Orioles game (Saturday, September 26) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be made up tomorrow, Friday, September 25, as the first game of a single-admission doubleheader, which will begin at 4:05 p.m. More details are provided in the graphic below.”

New York Yankees Announced Elmer Rodriguez News

Ahead of their series with the Orioles, the Yankees have announced that Elmer Rodriguez will be their starting pitcher on Sunday.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Elmer Rodríguez will pitch on Sunday for the Yankees, weather permitting.”