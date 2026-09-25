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New York Yankees Announced Elmer Rodriguez News Before Orioles Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media before game four of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on October 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New York Yankees will play two games against the Baltimore Orioles.

This will be their final series of the 2026 regular season before the MLB playoffs begin next week.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on Thursday: “Saturday’s Yankees-Orioles game (Saturday, September 26) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be made up tomorrow, Friday, September 25, as the first game of a single-admission doubleheader, which will begin at 4:05 p.m. More details are provided in the graphic below.”

New York Yankees Announced Elmer Rodriguez News

GettyElmer Rodriguez #71 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 01, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City

Ahead of their series with the Orioles, the Yankees have announced that Elmer Rodriguez will be their starting pitcher on Sunday.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Elmer Rodríguez will pitch on Sunday for the Yankees, weather permitting.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announced Elmer Rodriguez News Before Orioles Series

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