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New York Yankees Announce Elmer Rodríguez News During Rockies Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees opened up a new series with the Colorado Rockies (at home) in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 5-3.

The two teams will continue action on Wednesday night.

New York Yankees Announce Elmer Rodríguez News

GettyElmer Rodríguez #71 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Texas Rangers during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 05, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced an update on Elmer Rodríguez.

He had been optioned to Triple-A earlier this week (and has now reported to the team).

SWB RailRiders wrote: “The Yankees have made the following roster move affecting SWB: • RHP Elmer Rodríguez optioned by NY on 9/6 and has reported to SWB”

Looking At Rodríguez

GettyElmer Rodriguez #71 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 29, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Rodríguez is in the middle of his rookie season.

He has appeared in six games for the Yankees at the MLB level.

Right now, the 23-year-old has gone 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA.

GettyElmer Rodríguez #71 of the New York Yankees reacts after throwing a wild pitch that scored a run in the first inning against the Texas Rangers during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 05, 2026 in New York City.

Rodríguez is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees’ organization.

In Triple-A, he has gone 8-3 with a 2.59 ERA in 19 starts this year.

It will be interesting to see if Rodríguez gets another chance with the Yankees this year.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 82-62 record in 144 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 38-31 in 69 games at home).

Looking At The Rockies Right Now

GettyWarren Schaeffer of the Colorado Rockies makes a pitching change in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

As for the Rockies, they are in the middle of a very tough 2026 season.

They are the last-place team in the National League West with a 55-89 record in 144 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Elmer Rodríguez News During Rockies Series

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