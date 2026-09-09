New York Yankees Announce Elmer Rodríguez News During Rockies Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees opened up a new series with the Colorado Rockies (at home) in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 5-3.

The two teams will continue action on Wednesday night.

New York Yankees Announce Elmer Rodríguez News

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced an update on Elmer Rodríguez.

He had been optioned to Triple-A earlier this week (and has now reported to the team).

SWB RailRiders wrote: “The Yankees have made the following roster move affecting SWB: • RHP Elmer Rodríguez optioned by NY on 9/6 and has reported to SWB”

Looking At Rodríguez

Rodríguez is in the middle of his rookie season.

He has appeared in six games for the Yankees at the MLB level.

Right now, the 23-year-old has gone 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA.

Rodríguez is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees’ organization.

In Triple-A, he has gone 8-3 with a 2.59 ERA in 19 starts this year.

It will be interesting to see if Rodríguez gets another chance with the Yankees this year.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 82-62 record in 144 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 38-31 in 69 games at home).

Looking At The Rockies Right Now

As for the Rockies, they are in the middle of a very tough 2026 season.

They are the last-place team in the National League West with a 55-89 record in 144 games.