New York Yankees Announce Elmer Rodríguez News During Rockies Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
He has appeared in six games for the Yankees at the MLB level.
Right now, the 23-year-old has gone 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA.
Rodríguez is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees’ organization.
In Triple-A, he has gone 8-3 with a 2.59 ERA in 19 starts this year.
It will be interesting to see if Rodríguez gets another chance with the Yankees this year.
Looking At The Yankees Right Now
The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 82-62 record in 144 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 38-31 in 69 games at home).
Looking At The Rockies Right Now
As for the Rockies, they are in the middle of a very tough 2026 season.
They are the last-place team in the National League West with a 55-89 record in 144 games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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