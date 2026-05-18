Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Revealed How Anthony Volpe Can Be An All-Star

On Sunday, the New York Yankees lost to the New York Mets by a score of 7-6 at Citi Field.

Despite the loss (and losing the series), Anthony Volpe had his best game of the 2026 season.

The 25-year-old shortstop had two hits, three RBI’s and two walks.

He finished the series with seven walks.

Alex Rodriguez Revealed How Volpe Can Be An All-Star

Volpe has been one of the most polarizing players in recent Yankees history.

After being the team’s starting shortstop for three seasons, the former first-round pick began this year in Triple-A.

During last season’s MLB playoffs, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made intriguing comments about how Volpe can reach his full potential as a player.

Rodriguez (via WFAN on October 6, 2025): “I think Volpe has an ability to be a very good major league shortstop… I’m not sure what’s being taught for a kid like Volpe, but I wish he had two weeks with the great Larry Bowa, and I’m telling you this kid can be an All-Star… Sometimes, you see these helicopter swings from Volpe with two strikes… I just don’t know what’s being taught… I would get all of Derek Jeter films he can have… He just has to stay on top of the ball, use his legs, cut down strikeouts by 50% and I think he could be a dynamic player… His approach right now is my biggest issue… I don’t want home runs.”

Play

Volpe is coming off a year where he batted .212 with 114 hits, 19 home runs, 72 RBI’s, 65 runs, 18 stolen bases (and 150 strikeouts) in 153 games.

In his first 476 career games, Volpe has exactly 476 strikeouts.

The play of Volpe will be something Yankees fans are going to watch closely over the next few weeks.

Jose Caballero had taken the starting job (before a recent injury that got Volpe called back up).

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 28-19 record in 47 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games.

On Monday night, the Yankees will host the Toronto Blue Jays.

Last season, they lost to the Blue Jays in the ALDS.