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Alex Rodriguez Sends Heartfelt Message To Former New York Yankees Teammate

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NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 19: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Tony Pena #56 of the New York Yankees after hitting a home run as well as getting his 3000th career hit in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers during their game at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees have the day off.

They split two games against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in the Bronx.

The two teams will finish their series on Sunday.

Alex Rodriguez Sends Message To Former Yankees Teammate

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run as well as getting his 3000th career hit in the first inning against Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers during their game at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2015 in New York City.

Ahead of Friday’s series, the Yankees honored legendary pitcher CC Sabathia.

MLB wrote: “The Yankees honor CC Sabathia with a plaque in Monument Park and retire his No. 52 👏”

On Saturday, Sabathia sent out a post (via X).

He wrote: “Still feels like a dream. 52 forever in Monument Park!!”

One person who reacted was Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez.

He wrote: “Congrats to my brother, and one of my favorite teammates of all time, the legend @CC_Sabathia on joining the legends that live on Monument Park.”

Looking At CC

GettyCC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees reacts against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2019 in New York City.

Sabathia played 19 seasons at the MLB level for the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers (and Yankees).

He spent the final 11 years of his career with the Yankees (and won the 2009 World Series title).

Sabathia went 251-161 with a 3.74 ERA in 561 games.

The 46-year-old retired after the 2019 season.

Looking At Rodriguez

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during the Yankees home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 13, 2010 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Rodriguez spent 22 seasons in the MLB with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers (and Yankees).

He finished the final 12 years of his career in the Bronx.

The 51-year-old retired in 2016.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettySpencer Jones #78 and Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrate after scoring two runs during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in game two of their doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They have already clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs (and will host the Boston Red Sox next week).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Alex Rodriguez Sends Heartfelt Message To Former New York Yankees Teammate

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