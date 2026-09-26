Alex Rodriguez Sends Heartfelt Message To Former New York Yankees Teammate

On Saturday, the New York Yankees have the day off.

They split two games against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in the Bronx.

The two teams will finish their series on Sunday.

Alex Rodriguez Sends Message To Former Yankees Teammate

Ahead of Friday’s series, the Yankees honored legendary pitcher CC Sabathia.

MLB wrote: “The Yankees honor CC Sabathia with a plaque in Monument Park and retire his No. 52 👏”

On Saturday, Sabathia sent out a post (via X).

He wrote: “Still feels like a dream. 52 forever in Monument Park!!”

One person who reacted was Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez.

He wrote: “Congrats to my brother, and one of my favorite teammates of all time, the legend @CC_Sabathia on joining the legends that live on Monument Park.”

Looking At CC

Sabathia played 19 seasons at the MLB level for the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers (and Yankees).

He spent the final 11 years of his career with the Yankees (and won the 2009 World Series title).

Sabathia went 251-161 with a 3.74 ERA in 561 games.

The 46-year-old retired after the 2019 season.

Looking At Rodriguez

Rodriguez spent 22 seasons in the MLB with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers (and Yankees).

He finished the final 12 years of his career in the Bronx.

The 51-year-old retired in 2016.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They have already clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs (and will host the Boston Red Sox next week).