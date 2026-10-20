Alex Rodriguez Was Wrong About The New York Yankees

Earlier this month, the New York Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS.

They lost the final game by a score of 4-3 (on their home field) in the Bronx.

A-Rod Was Wrong About The New York Yankees

One person who had been high on the Yankees was franchise legend Alex Rodriguez.

He predicted they would make the 2026 World Series (and win).

Rodriguez (via FOX Sports on October 3): “I’m going to go with the Yankees beating the Dodgers in a rematch from a couple years ago. The best two pitching staffs in the game. I’m going to go with them. Pitching and defense.”

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While Yankees fans will likely enjoy knowing that Rodriguez thought they would win the title, he was obviously way off in his prediction.

Looking At The Yankees 2026 Season

The Yankees had another strong regular season, finishing with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They were the second-place team in the American League East.

In addition, the Yankees also swept the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series.

The Yankees made the World Series in 2024.

However, they have still been unable to win a title since the 2009 season when they still had Rodriguez (and Derek Jeter) on the roster.

Looking At Rodriguez

Rodriguez was the first pick in the 1993 MLB Draft out of high school.

He spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

The Yankees acquired Rodriguez in a blockbuster trade with Texas in 2004.

Over 22 seasons, he won three MVP Awards (and made 14 All-Star Games).