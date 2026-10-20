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Alex Rodriguez Was Wrong About The New York Yankees

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NEW YORK, NY - JULY 22: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after lining out to left in the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium on July 22, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the New York Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS.

They lost the final game by a score of 4-3 (on their home field) in the Bronx.

A-Rod Was Wrong About The New York Yankees

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays on September 8, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

One person who had been high on the Yankees was franchise legend Alex Rodriguez.

He predicted they would make the 2026 World Series (and win).

Rodriguez (via FOX Sports on October 3): “I’m going to go with the Yankees beating the Dodgers in a rematch from a couple years ago. The best two pitching staffs in the game. I’m going to go with them. Pitching and defense.”

While Yankees fans will likely enjoy knowing that Rodriguez thought they would win the title, he was obviously way off in his prediction.

Looking At The Yankees 2026 Season

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after a pitching change against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees had another strong regular season, finishing with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They were the second-place team in the American League East.

In addition, the Yankees also swept the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series.

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees high fives Jose Caballero #72 prior to game one of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees made the World Series in 2024.

However, they have still been unable to win a title since the 2009 season when they still had Rodriguez (and Derek Jeter) on the roster.

Looking At Rodriguez

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on from second base in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2016 in New York City. 

Rodriguez was the first pick in the 1993 MLB Draft out of high school.

He spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

The Yankees acquired Rodriguez in a blockbuster trade with Texas in 2004.

Over 22 seasons, he won three MVP Awards (and made 14 All-Star Games).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Alex Rodriguez Was Wrong About The New York Yankees

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