Young Ace Pitcher Flirted as Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Replacement

Major League Baseball free agency is in full swing, as players are allowed to sign with new teams on November 4 at 5 p.m. Eastern time. For the New York Yankees, this is as big of an offseason as ever before. They also have to make a decision on right-hander Gerrit Cole before 5 p.m. Eastern time on November 4.

If the Yankees want Cole back, they’d have to add a fifth year at $36 million to his current contract.

Depending on what the Yankees do, there could be a scenario where they find a cheaper option who might be better. That would be difficult, but if right-hander Roki Sasaki out of Japan gets posted, it’s a real possibility. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named New York among the “potential fits” for the future ace.

“Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s move to the Majors caused a bidding war last offseason, and while the potential of Sasaki coming over from Japan would carry the same excitement factor, his age would prevent a similar free-agent frenzy.

“Players younger than 25 years old who have not reached six years of service in a foreign major league are subject to MLB’s international amateur signing bonus pool rules, setting a cap on their contracts,” Feinsand wrote on November 3. “Shohei Ohtani faced a similar situation in 2017, signing with the Angels for $2.315 million. Sasaki, who has a 1.95 ERA over his first four seasons in Japan, would become one of the top available starters if he were posted.”

Latest Reports on Sasaki

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Sasaki has requested to be posted in the past. Passan reported in August that Sasaki’s relationship with the Chiba Lotte Marines was “damaged,” and he wants to leave to join Major League Baseball.

“Sasaki’s relationship with the Marines was damaged accordingly, and he wants to leave again. The Marines plan to decide whether to put Sasaki in the posting system after the season,” Passan wrote. “Were they to do so before 2026, they would receive a posting fee of less than $2 million. By contrast, the Orix Buffaloes received a $50.6 million fee from the Dodgers on the deal for Yamamoto, who was 25.”

While that update is promising, the Marines ultimately have the final say in the New York Yankees or any team potentially signing him. They have to post him, and as of November 4, there are questions about them doing so.

However, according to Francys Romero, a BBWAA member, the flame-thrower declined an offer from the Marines.

“Roki Sasaki has declined an offer from the Chiba Lotte Marines, per sources,” Romero tweeted on November 3. “The situation of the 23-year-old ace remains uncertain. One possibility is being posted to sign with an MLB team, while another is continuing negotiations with the Marines.”

Why Sasaki Could Replace Cole

The New York Yankees need to save as much money as possible to re-sign Juan Soto.

While that coming at the expense of Cole would be an unfortunate outcome, Sasaki might be one of the very few pitchers in the world who could realistically be a replacement for the Cy Young Award winner.

Sasaki has been an international superstar since he debuted in 2021 as a 19-year-old. In 414 2/3 innings pitched, he’s posted a 2.02 ERA and has struck out 524 hitters in the NPB.

His stuff is as good as it gets, and if he gets posted, the Yankees would be wise to do everything they can to land him.