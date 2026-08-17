World Series Champion Makes Honest Yankees Statement Amid Aaron Judge Injury

On Sunday, the New York Yankees snapped a three-game losing streak (and avoided a sweep) when they beat the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 4-3 in Canada.

The Yankees will now get the day off on Monday.

Champ Makes Yankees Statement Amid Judge Injury

The Yankees have struggled on offense as of late.

One of the biggest reasons is that they are without Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton.

Most importantly, Judge has been out since May 31.

Earlier this month, World Series Champion Jimmy Rollins spoke about the Yankees (via TNT Sports).

Rollins: “They’ve been trying to figure it out, and we’ve been watching them trying to figure it out. And when Judge went down, I said it a while ago, you can sustain for a little bit. But eventually, you start trying to replace what he does in that offense, the production, and you can’t. And everyone starts feeling it through the lineup because you’re looking at three runs per game. It’s hard to win. You’re looking at the fact that when you do score, you’re not scoring enough because you didn’t have pitching. Now your pitching’s back. That’s no longer an excuse. Your pitching’s going to keep you in the games. They’re not getting enough support… If your name isn’t Judge or Stanton or Bellinger, guys that have been proven to do it, it’s not going to happen. You try to. That is a lot of weight, and that is not your job.”

Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games this year.

MLB.com wrote (on August 15): “Played catch for the first time in his rehab process Aug. 14 after being cleared for light exercises earlier in the month. Has not swung a bat since May 31.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 69-55 record in 124 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 38-28 in 66 games on the road).

On Tuesday night, the Yankees will visit the Baltimore Orioles.